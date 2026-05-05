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Business

Existing industrial estates to accelerate development of LEC

The Philippine Star
September 17, 2026 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Existing industrial estates can help the Luzon Economic Corridor convert stronger connectivity into investment by providing companies with operating environments that are ready today, Aboitiz Economic Estates said following a visit by a US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) delegation to LIMA Estate in Batangas.

“The Luzon Economic Corridor is a major opportunity to strengthen the Philippines as a manufacturing and investment platform,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president and CEO of Aboitiz Economic Estates.

The Luzon Economic Corridor is being advanced by the governments of the Philippines, US and Japan to strengthen infrastructure, economic connectivity and investment across key growth areas in Luzon.

The USTDA visit formed part of broader engagement around the corridor and provided the delegation with a view of industrial capacity already operating in Southern Luzon, together with the infrastructure, utilities and workforce systems supporting it.

LIMA Estate today spans approximately 1,100 hectares, with more than 200 locators and around 75,000 workers, demonstrating the scale of industrial activity already operating in Batangas.

The estate has also attracted approximately P129 billion in locator investments.

Aboitiz Economic Estates has industrial platforms in both Southern and Central Luzon. LIMA Estate provides mature, operating capacity in Batangas, while TARI Estate in Tarlac adds a new generation of industrial capacity with strategic access to Clark and Subic.

LIMA
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