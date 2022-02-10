

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
NGCP elevates summer supply crunch concern to Malacañang
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
February 10, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has elevated its summer supply crunch concern to Malacañang after the Department of Energy (DOE) downplayed power deficit worries during the election period and peak dry months.


In a letter to the President, NGCP vice chairman Robert Coyiuto Jr. and president and CEO Anthony Almeda asked the government to declare holidays during the election period to avoid power interruptions as the grid operator presented a worst-case scenario during summer and elections with historical data on unplanned plant shutdowns.


“While these are merely objections, and the actual supply-demand dynamic will keep on moving, we are urging the government to look more closely at possible demand side interventions, including but not limited to, the declaration of a special non-working holiday on critical election and counting days,” it said.


The NGCP said the Grid Operating and Maintenance Program (GOMP), a consolidated preventive maintenance schedule of power plants, is not always followed.


“Considering the increasing regularity and severity of unplanned maintenance shutdowns by power plants, it is imperative to include historical data on shutdowns outside the GOMP,” it said.


In its forecast with historical unplanned shutdowns, the NGCP projects 15 weeks of yellow alerts and 14 weeks of red alerts with an average forced outage estimate of 1,927 megawatts (MW).


NGCP said the yellow and red alert notices could happen between now and June.


A red alert status is issued when supplies are insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement. A yellow alert means there are not enough reserves to cover the largest running generating unit at the time but does not necessarily lead to power outages.


“Red and yellow alerts simply mean that the consumers are vulnerable to power interruptions,” it said.


The NGCP said the rotational power interruptions were declared on May 31 and June 1, 2021 when almost 4,000 MW were unavailable in the Luzon grid due to unscheduled maintenance shutdowns and derated operations.


It also noted the yellow alert status declared over the Luzon grid last Jan.  10 and 11 despite low demand, as several generating units already extended their maintenance shutdowns while others derated operations and decreased their committed generation output.


The DOE earlier said simulations showed possible red alert and yellow alert warnings in the two-week period from April 18 to May 1 and from May 16 to 29, sparing the election week.


However, climate and energy policy group Institute of Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) said this projection is already the most optimistic scenario and is far from ideal because this projection does not account for the potential unplanned outages of coal power plants.


In its report titled “Luzon Power Outlook: Determining the Adequacy of Power Supply for April to June 2022,” ICSC warned of possible electricity shortfall in the weeks leading up to and after the May elections, which could undermine the credibility of electoral process.


“Unreliable electricity supply would undermine the credibility of the elections. We need our electrical power system to provide reliable supply especially during election day and while transmitting data; otherwise, our political power system might fail if the results are not accepted by our people,” ICSC senior policy advisor Pedro Maniego Jr. said.


The ICSC also cited historical trends and current power reserve issues as it anticipates a 1,335-MW deficit in the country’s electricity supply during peak demand, leading to a red alert status and possible blackouts over the Luzon grid in the second quarter.


“Grid alert levels after unplanned outages of a few baseload plants show how vulnerable the power system can be to centralized generators. We experience rotating blackouts while still paying for high electricity costs. This emphasizes the more urgent need for an energy transition based on distributed energy sources. We need to pick up its pace, because we cannot keep returning to the same situation every year,” ICSC chief data scientist and report co-author Jephraim Manansala said.


 










 









DOE
NGCP

















Philstar


























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Businesses want new president to mend strained public-private ties








Businesses want new president to mend strained public-private ties



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


Corporate bigwigs believe that the new administration should not pass up help from the private sector and instead improve...








Business
fbtw













The next president will inherit significant economic reforms




By Gerardo P. Sicat |
1 day ago 


Significant economic reforms that Rodrigo Duterte’s administration achieved during his term will stand to benefit the country’s next president if the latter understands the good fortune brought in his/her...








Business
fbtw













Soak the rich?




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


The next administration must tax the rich so that the government will have enough funds for debt payments and adequate social services.








Business
fbtw





 







Globe reports bigger profits in 2021 despite 'Odette' onslaught







Globe reports bigger profits in 2021 despite 'Odette' onslaught



By Ramon Royandoyan |
11 hours ago 


Globe Telecom Inc. finished 2021 on a high note and is allotting higher capital expenditures this year to upgrade its...








Business
fbtw













Why has a Chinese city's lockdown sent aluminium prices surging?







Why has a Chinese city's lockdown sent aluminium prices surging?



8 hours ago 


Why did the outbreak in Baise spark fears around the world about the key metal? 








Business
fbtw










Latest









Faster GDP growth, BSP tightening seen this year







Faster GDP growth, BSP tightening seen this year



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
48 minutes ago 


The Philippine economy may grow faster this year, prompting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike interest rates, Japanese...








Business
fbtw













ADB bewails delay in RCEP ratification







ADB bewails delay in RCEP ratification



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
48 minutes ago 


Firms waiting for the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership should not be discouraged despite the...








Business
fbtw













Insurers hike share to economic output







Insurers hike share to economic output



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
48 minutes ago 


Insurers hiked their contribution to economic output last year as Filipinos spent more for policies amid the pandemic.

 






Business
fbtw













Globe allots P89 billion for 2021 capex







Globe allots P89 billion for 2021 capex



By Richmond Mercurio |
48 minutes ago 


Globe Telecom Inc. has earmarked P89 billion in capital expenditures for 2022, slightly lower than last year’s all-time...








Business
fbtw













Jollibee Malaysia draws strong response from customers







Jollibee Malaysia draws strong response from customers



By Iris Gonzales |
48 minutes ago 


Listed Jollibee Foods Corp. received strong customer response during its maiden opening in Petaling Jaya in West Malaysia...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with