

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Automakers log 20% faster sales in 2021
 


Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Automakers log 20% faster sales in 2021
A joint report released yesterday showed the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) sold 268,488 units last year, up 20 percent from 223,793 units in 2020.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Local car and truck makers ended 2021 with sales growing by a fifth from a year ago, as monthly sales reached their highest level in December since the pandemic hit the country.


A joint report released yesterday showed the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) sold 268,488 units last year, up 20 percent from 223,793 units in 2020.


Passenger car (PC) sales accelerated by 22.4 percent to 85,260 units, while commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 18.9 percent to 183,228 units in 2021.


CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said sales in December alone were the highest since March 2020 when the pandemic began in the country.


Total CAMPI-TMA sales reached 27,846 units in December last year, up slightly from 27,596 units in the same month in 2020.


PC sales dipped 3.8 percent to 8,447 units in December, while CV sales grew 3.1 percent to 19,399 units.


Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. remained the leading automotive company in the country in 2021, accounting for a 48.3 percent market share.


Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. was second with a 13.98 percent share, followed by Ford Motor Co. Philippines Inc. with a 7.45 percent share.


Nissan Philippines Inc. placed fourth with a 7.30 percent share, while Suzuki Philippines Inc. got the fifth spot with a 7.22 percent share.


“The industry remains optimistic for a continued recovery this year from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn as progress on inoculation has provided hopes for a better outlook for the wider economy, but business as usual is still unlikely as challenges remain at hand,” Gutierrez said.


 










 









CAMPI
CARS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Draft DOLE advisory urges businesses to pay workers under quarantine







Draft DOLE advisory urges businesses to pay workers under quarantine



By Xave Gregorio |
 9 hours ago 


The Department of Labor and Employment has drafted a labor advisory urging businesses to pay their workers who are under quarantine...








Business
fbtw













Economic issues facing the next president




By Gerardo P. Sicat |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Whoever gets elected as president this May will face the following economic problems: Improve the growth performance (that is, get the economic recovery to move forward), increase employment opportunities for Filipinos,...








Business
fbtw













SPIA Development Consortium gets OPS for Sangley







SPIA Development Consortium gets OPS for Sangley



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


A powerhouse consortium of local and foreign companies has secured the original proponent status (OPS) for its unsolicited...








Business
fbtw













PSE cuts trading hours as infection surge takes hold







PSE cuts trading hours as infection surge takes hold



By Ramon Royandoyan |
11 hours ago 


This came weeks after the PSE reinstated trading to finish 3 pm after more than 20 months of trading under reduced hours....








Business
fbtw













Not back to square one




By Boo Chanco |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Just when we thought things were starting to get better, it suddenly turned scarier than ever. The daily tally of COVID cases last Dec. 21, 2021 was 168. By Jan. 1, it was 3,617 and as of Jan. 8 it was 26,458.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Government to rely on domestic borrowings, ODA for funding




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


The government will rely mainly on domestic borrowing and low-cost foreign financing to raise funds for its pandemic response and other budget needs this year, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said yesterday.





 


Business
fbtw













Philex completes in-phase plan for Silangan project




By Catherine Talavera |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


Philex Mining Corp. has completed the in-phase feasibility study for the Boyongan deposit of the Silangan Copper Gold project.








Business
fbtw













Smart partners with Samsung




By Richmond Mercurio |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


Smart Communications Inc. has teamed up with Samsung to drive the development of 5G standalone technology in the country.








Business
fbtw













Will tweaked retail trade law deliver on promises?




By Rey Gamboa |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


To appreciate all the hoopla about retail trade liberalization in the Philippines and the recent passage of a law amending the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000, one has to go back to the mother law, i.e.,...








Business
fbtw













An appeal to the unvaccinated




By Joey Concepcion |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


This week, I issued an open letter to the unvaccinated. I was prompted by the increasing number of unvaccinated people getting very ill from COVID, no doubt needlessly since the vaccines are already available for...








Business
fbtw









 
Recommended






 







 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!




 




 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with