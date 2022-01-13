Automakers log 20% faster sales in 2021

A joint report released yesterday showed the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) sold 268,488 units last year, up 20 percent from 223,793 units in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Local car and truck makers ended 2021 with sales growing by a fifth from a year ago, as monthly sales reached their highest level in December since the pandemic hit the country.

Passenger car (PC) sales accelerated by 22.4 percent to 85,260 units, while commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 18.9 percent to 183,228 units in 2021.

CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said sales in December alone were the highest since March 2020 when the pandemic began in the country.

Total CAMPI-TMA sales reached 27,846 units in December last year, up slightly from 27,596 units in the same month in 2020.

PC sales dipped 3.8 percent to 8,447 units in December, while CV sales grew 3.1 percent to 19,399 units.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. remained the leading automotive company in the country in 2021, accounting for a 48.3 percent market share.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. was second with a 13.98 percent share, followed by Ford Motor Co. Philippines Inc. with a 7.45 percent share.

Nissan Philippines Inc. placed fourth with a 7.30 percent share, while Suzuki Philippines Inc. got the fifth spot with a 7.22 percent share.

“The industry remains optimistic for a continued recovery this year from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn as progress on inoculation has provided hopes for a better outlook for the wider economy, but business as usual is still unlikely as challenges remain at hand,” Gutierrez said.