

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Budget shortfall slightly up in November as underspending persists
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 24, 2021 | 3:30pm





 
covid
High-rise buildings light up the night as seen from Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also known as Rockwell Bridge, in Makati City on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. 
 The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration continued to spend more than it earned in November, but it is still poised to miss its budget deficit target for the year as underspending persists.


Data from the Bureau of the Treasury released on Friday revealed the budget gap in November amounted to P128.7 billion, widening by 0.33% year-on-year.


But despite the slightly bigger gap, the nine-month shortfall hit P1.3 trillion, only accounting for 72% of the state’s full-year deficit limit of P1.9 trillion, or 9.5% of gross domestic product. Economic managers last week said the 2021 budget deficit, as a share of the economy, is forecast to settle at 8.2%.


Sought for comment, Sonny Africa, executive director at non-profit IBON Foundation, said the government was still underspending.


"The latest government cash operations data is consistent with the DBCC's projection that the budget deficit this year will be smaller than expected because of higher-than-targeted revenues and lower-than-targeted disbursements," Africa said.


Data from the Treasury showed that government spending inched up 10.34% year-on-year to P412.7 billion last month. On a year-to-date basis, disbursements amounted to P4.1 trillion, rising 11.4% year-on-year.


For this year, economic officials project spending to grow 9.6%, lower than their goal of 12.1% growth. For Africa, such a performance is unacceptable as many Filipinos still need help from the government amid the lingering pandemic and the recent onslaught of typhoon Odette.


"The government is underspending according to its targets. But, worse, it is underspending according to the post-lockdown stimulus needed for more rapid recovery and possibly even according to what's needed to respond to the aftermath of typhoon Odette," Africa added.


Meanwhile, revenues expanded 15.56% year-on-year to P284 billion in November as easing lockdowns translate to improving tax collections. In the past 11 months, collections rose 5.99% year-on-year to P2.8 trillion, inching closer to the state’s watered-down revenues target of P2.9 trillion for 2021.


Africa said the below-target deficit should give the government more fiscal space to ramp up its pandemic response and relief efforts for Odette’s victims.


"The lower than targeted budget deficit should be seen as indicating up to P250 billion more in the fiscal room to maneuver for COVID-19, typhoon Odette response, and recovery instead of being offered to ratings agencies as a sign of creditworthiness," Africa said.


 










 









NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
OMICRON VARIANT
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







IMF approves debt relief for poor countries




December 24, 2021 - 12:00am 


The International Monetary Fund said it had approved the fifth and final round of debt relief under a program meant to help the world’s poorest nations weather the Covid-19 pandemic.








Business
fbtw













Public assured of adequate cash in Odette-hit areas







Public assured of adequate cash in Odette-hit areas



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
18 hours ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks to carry out measures to ensure the availability of cash in their ATMs and...








Business
fbtw













He is coming




By Boo Chanco |
December 24, 2021 - 12:00am 


Actually, He is coming again. He already came the first time as a baby born in a manger in Bethlehem. 








Business
fbtw













IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months due to Covid







IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months due to Covid



8 hours ago 


The IMF's executive board agreed on Monday to "temporary increases to the cumulative access limits under its emergency financing...








Business
fbtw













US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy







US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy



6 hours ago 


The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of...








Business
fbtw










Latest









DBM releases initial P1-B to local governments ravaged by 'Odette'







DBM releases initial P1-B to local governments ravaged by 'Odette'



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 hour ago 


A day before Christmas, the Department of Budget and Management has released P1 billion in taxpayers' money to regions destroyed...








Business
fbtw













Po family to acquire Ligo, Potato Corner







Po family to acquire Ligo, Potato Corner



By Ramon Royandoyan |
6 hours ago 


The Po family is making big business moves before the year ends.








Business
fbtw













BSP caps rates on loans to repel predatory lenders







BSP caps rates on loans to repel predatory lenders



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
18 hours ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has joined the fight against predatory lenders charging an interest rate of as much as 504...








Business
fbtw













Omicron clouds growth prospects for next year







Omicron clouds growth prospects for next year



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
18 hours ago 


The Philippine economy may see a strong last quarter, but sustaining this into the start of 2022 is uncertain amid the emergence...








Business
fbtw













UnionBank buys Citi&rsquo;s consumer banking business in Philippines for P55 billion







UnionBank buys Citi’s consumer banking business in Philippines for P55 billion



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
18 hours ago 


Union Bank of the Philippines is shelling out around P55 billion for the acquisition of the consumer banking business of global...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with