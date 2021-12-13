
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Philippines gets $250-M ADB loan for vaccine purchases
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 3:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines gets $250-M ADB loan for vaccine purchases
A health worker prepares to administer the Sinovac vaccine against the COVID-19 at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on April, 14, 2021.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank would lend $250 million to the Philippines to boost the national government’s vaccine procurement efforts.



In a statement on Monday, the Manila-based multilateral lender said the loan will fund the purchase of 40 million additional doses of vaccines that could be used for children and as booster shots for the adult population.



The ADB said the loan project will be co-financed by China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.



“ADB is supporting the government’s drive to provide vaccines to protect its citizens and save lives, especially with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants,” ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for Southeast Asia Sakiko Tanaka said.



This is not the first time the multilateral lender will be assisting the country’s vaccine purchases. Back in March, when procurement efforts were flagging, the ADB stepped in and granted the Philippines a loan to purchase 85.6 million doses of vaccines. 



That loan package came to supply half of the country’s vaccine stockpile, with 81% of these purchases delivered as of December 2 based on ADB’s tracking.



As it is, the latest credit line from the ADB would add to the government’s ballooning pandemic debts. Data from the finance department showed total financial cost of COVID-19 related loans amounted to $ 28.91 billion or P1.47 trillion as of November.



The outstanding balance or the principal value of the loans is $22.58 billion or P1.15 trillion, while the projected amount of interest payments until maturity is $6.32 billion or P320.85 billion. These loans will mature between 2024 and 2060. 



“These supply contracts have helped the government expand its national COVID-19 vaccination program,” the ADB said.



As of December 12, the government has administered 92.91 million doses of vaccines nationwide. Data showed 774,321 vaccines have been jabbed as booster to the eligible population. 



The youngest eligible age to receive the vaccine in the country is 12 years old. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Think beyond local
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just days after the successful series of concerts in Los Angeles of the Korean boy band BTS comes the news that they have been dislodged from Billboard’s number one position by SB19, a Filipino boy band.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The BSP has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Omicron volatility
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It has only been two weeks since the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron jolted the financial markets.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP tells BDO, UnionBank to implement remedial measures
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP tells BDO, UnionBank to implement remedial measures


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed two banks to lay down remedial measures, including the reimbursement of the losses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOE issues new GEAP guidelines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOE issues new GEAP guidelines


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Energy has issued the guidelines for the revised Green Energy Auction Program , as part of efforts to help...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Carmakers exceed 2020 sales with November growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carmakers exceed 2020 sales with November growth


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local car manufacturers reported their highest sales this year in November.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO SRO: Everybody pay up, except Udenna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO SRO: Everybody pay up, except Udenna


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
What does it say if it feels like we learn more about what’s happening with Dito Telecommunity from what isn’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bank of Commerce applies for P3.5-B IPO in March
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank of Commerce applies for P3.5-B IPO in March


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
This IPO is still just a baby, so no doubt things will change as we get closer and closer to the day. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP seen keeping rates on hold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP seen keeping rates on hold


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economists are not expecting a surprise on Thursday as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to keep interest rates at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with