AllHome profit up 65% in 9 months
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned AllHome Corp. reported a net income of P973 million in the first nine months,  up 65 percent from the previous year.



This was on the back of P10.125 billion in net sales, 22 percent higher than last year. EBITDA grew by 32 percent to P2.356 billion during the period.



AllHome chairman Manuel Villar said the company was able to quickly adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our team continuously evaluates our strategies and implements operational efficiency initiatives to maximize earning potential and minimize costs,” Villar said.



For the third quarter, AllHome reported that sales improved by nine percent quarter on quarter to P3.402 billion.



AllHome implemented various programs such as strategic pricing and increased in-house brand sales contribution to improve its margins. It likewise re-purposed portions of store space as additional store warehousing and logistics areas to allow for service efficiencies for e-commerce fulfillment.



AllHome vice chairman Camille Villar said the company also strengthened its omni-channel presence and revolutionized customer experience with an integrated customer support center, which addresses customers’ concerns in a more timely and efficient manner.



AllHome has also invested in the automation of its digital marketing.



Benjamarie Therese Serrano, president of AllHome, said the company has remained resilient despite the difficult times.



“We have already opened five stores as of the end of September and we are looking at opening a number of new stores in the fourth quarter, which will bring us closer to our at least 100 store target by 2026,” she said.



AllDay Supermarket, which recently had a succesful initial public offering,  is set to close the year on a strong note. Nine-month net income grew by six percent to P265 million, while sales rose 22 percent to P6.9 billion.



“AllDay’s stellar performance to date continues to validate our concept of an elevated supermarket experience. This consistent growth shows that the AllDay experience – in- store and online – continues to resonate with the upgraded tastes and purchasing power of the Filipino consumer,” said Villar, chairman of AllDay.



AllDay raised P4.52 billion from the IPO last Nov. 3, allowing it to infuse fresh capital into chain operations. It has a target to hit 100 stores by 2026.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

