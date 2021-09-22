




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Evergrande debt crisis unlikely to affect Philippine financial system
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 6:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
evergrande
A general view shows the Evergrande Center building in Shanghai on September 22, 2021. 
Hector RETAMAL  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The multi-billion dollar debt mess of embattled property developer Evergrande that is threatening to upend China’s economy will unlikely have a significant impact on the Philippines’ financial system, the central bank and economists said.



In a statement on Wednesday, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Philippines is insulated from shocks that may come from the possible collapse of Evergrande, which is tackling a debt pile of more than $300 billion, or equivalent to 2% of China's gross domestic product.





“The Evergrande’s default would have no direct impact on Philippine banks and its economy. Philippine banks are largely domestic-oriented with cross border exposures or claims from counterparties in other countries at 9.4 % of total banking system assets,” Diokno said.



“In terms of exposures to China, claims from counterparties based in China and its Special Administrative Regions is minimal at 0.86% of total banking system assets,” he added



With payments on two bonds due on Thursday, Evergrande is struggling to pay back its obligations that have accumulated following a borrowing binge to fund business expansion — a habit that is prevalent among Chinese property companies that regulators are trying to rein in. In a report issued earlier this week, global debt watcher S&P ratings indicated it believed authorities in Beijing would intervene if they believed any large-scale fallout was likely to materialize.



According to Diokno, Philippine banks “are not expected to have significant investments in Chinese real estate.”



“Banks are only allowed to invest in real estate for two purposes.  First, they can own real estate for their own use or as banking premises.  Second, they are allowed to hold real estate assets which are acquired in settlement of claims or foreclosed real estate property,” the BSP chief explained.



Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, agreed with Diokno. “I don't think we can count out potential contagion in our currency, bond or equity markets but this seems to be negligible so far. A quick survey of big banks also shows there are no direct exposures among them to Evergrande’s bonds,” Neri said.



For Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, the country may feel the impact of the Evergrande mess on the trade front, especially if the company’s collapse causes an economic meltdown that would smash demand in China, a major trading partner of the Philippines.



“But since Evergrande has so far ensured payments of its immediate obligations, markets have calmed for the mean time,” Asuncion said.



On Wednesday, Evergrande said it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid default on one of its interest payments.



As it is, the situation has raised fears of a replay of the collapse of US banking giant Lehman Brothers in 2008. Global markets have seesawed this week over fears that the company's travails could have a ripple effect on the world's second biggest economy and beyond.



But since the Philippines is perceived to have less exposure to China Evergrande's debt crisis, Rastine Mercado, research director at China Bank Securities, said local equities “actually exhibited relative resiliency over the past couple of days compared to the rest of the global markets.”



“However, volatility is likely to remain elevated over the next weeks as other risk events (e.g., U.S. and Philippine central banks’ policy decisions, U.S. debt ceiling woes) are also likely to keep investors on edge,” Mercado added. — with AFP


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
                                                      BENJAMIN DIOKNO
                                                      BSP
                                                      EVERGRANDE REAL ESTATE GROUP LTD
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Patis and why we are losing it
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Every time I visit the United States, I check grocery shelves for Philippine products. In the past years, our products have been replaced by similar products made in Thailand and Vietnam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The cost to the nation of the rejected nuclear plant option
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In 1985, the construction of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant project of the National Power Corp. was structurally completed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘For every tear a victory’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This is an extraordinary story about the extraordinary life of an extraordinary man his war medals, his academic achievements, his talisman, and everything else that made him the genius of a man the book portrayed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nigeria, Ghana sprint to join digital currency race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nigeria, Ghana sprint to join digital currency race


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nigeria and Ghana are racing to adopt a central bank digital currency as they look to ride the wave of popularity of cryptocurrencies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL appeals for easing of restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL appeals for easing of restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is appealing to the government to relax restrictions on air travel, saying that airlines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Evergrande has agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid default on one of its interest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ADB keeps growth outlook on Philippines, but recovery still 'fragile'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ADB keeps growth outlook on Philippines, but recovery still 'fragile'


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Asian Development Bank says the economy is healing, but the recovery remains delicate.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US sanctions cryptocurrency exchange over ties to ransomware attacks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US sanctions cryptocurrency exchange over ties to ransomware attacks


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States imposed sanctions Tuesday on cryptocurrency exchange SUEX for its ties to ransomware attackers, as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee gets SEC nod for preferred shares sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee gets SEC nod for preferred shares sale


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The term “shelf-registration” just means that JFC has the ability to sell the 20 million preferred shares in tranches...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global Capital completes stake acquisition in a company that owns a vessel that may or may not be mining yet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global Capital completes stake acquisition in a company that owns a vessel that may or may not be mining yet


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The stock is down 80% from its January high of P0.43/share, and is down 50% since June.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with