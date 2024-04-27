^

Business

Robinsons Retail posts higher earnings in Q1

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Robinsons Retail posts higher earnings in Q1
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Higher sales from new stores and sustained demand in the food retail and drugstores segments boosted earnings of Gokongwei-owned Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. in the first quarter.

Robinsons Retail reported core net earnings of P1.2 billion from January to March, up by 8.5 percent year-on-year.

Core net earnings exclude foreign exchange gains/losses, interest income from bonds, equity in earnings from associates, interest expense related to the acquisition financing of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) shares, BPI cash dividends, a one-time gain from the BPI-Robinsons Bank merger and others.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company, meanwhile, soared to P5.1 billion during the three-month period from P537 million in the first quarter of 2023 due to a one-time gain resulting from the BPI-Robinsons Bank merger.

Robinsons Retail’s net sales grew by 2.9 percent to P45.9 billion from P44.6 billion last year.

The company said the improvement was driven by incremental sales from new stores and sustained demand in the food retail and drugstores segments which accounted for more than 80 percent of the business.

According to Robinsons Retail, blended same store sales growth continued to normalize at due to an unusually high base in the last two years.

“In addition, the timing of the Holy Week holidays affected revenues for the quarter as a number of the company’s non-essential stores or discretionary formats were closed for two days in March 2024,” it said.

Robinsons Retail operated a total of 2,399 stores consisting of 756 food segment stores, 1,072 drugstores, 50 department stores, 224 DIY stores and 297 specialty stores as of end March.

It also has over 2,100 franchised stores of TGP.

“We are optimistic that an acceleration in our topline is underway as we continue to open stores and see improved consumption trends aided by inflation reverting to the government’s target range,” Robinsons Retail president and CEO Robina Gokongwei-Pe said.

Gokongwei-Pe said the company, however, is also mindful of external headwinds to its business.

“Escalating tensions in the Middle East, which may drive commodity prices higher and emerging competition from new formats present additional challenges. Therefore, we will persist in implementing strategies to differentiate ourselves, which include offering the most relevant products and services to our target market and providing an exceptional shopping experience through ambient enhancements,” she said.

Gokongwei-Pe said cost controls also remain a priority, with savings generated to be reinvested back into the business to further drive growth.

vuukle comment

ROBINSONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ABS-CBN shows back on Channel 2

ABS-CBN shows back on Channel 2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
The Lopezes have found another platform where they can air ABS-CBN shows, signing a content partnership agreement with the...
Business
fbtw

Geothermal is good, but…

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The problem with geothermal power is we don’t have enough.
Business
fbtw
Government urged to review relevance of plantilla posts

Government urged to review relevance of plantilla posts

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government should reexamine the relevance of plantilla positions as rightsizing the bureaucracy should remain a priority...
Business
fbtw
Revival of US GSP seen this year

Revival of US GSP seen this year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The revival of the United States’ Generalized Scheme of Preferences will likely happen this year, possibly even before...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld building P1.2 billion museum in Cebu

Megaworld building P1.2 billion museum in Cebu

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Real estate giant Megaworld Corp. is investing P1.2 billion to construct a modern museum inside its 30-hectare The Mactan...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong corporate earnings boost market

Strong corporate earnings boost market

By Richmond Mercurio | 43 minutes ago
The stock market advanced for a fifth straight session yesterday as strong corporate earnings in the first quarter helped...
Business
fbtw
NCR economy grows at slower pace in 2023

NCR economy grows at slower pace in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 43 minutes ago
Metro Manila’s economy grew at a slower pace of 4.9 percent in 2023 from 7.2 percent in 2022, according to the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
InstaPay, PESONet transactions hit P3.8 trillion in Q1

InstaPay, PESONet transactions hit P3.8 trillion in Q1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 43 minutes ago
The value of online payments coursed through the automated clearing houses established by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Group scales up 2024 budget to P284 billion

Ayala Group scales up 2024 budget to P284 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 43 minutes ago
The Ayala Group is hiking its capital expenditures this year, with its property and energy units poised for higher spending...
Business
fbtw
Business units power up AEV profit to P4.9 billion in Q1

Business units power up AEV profit to P4.9 billion in Q1

By Richmond Mercurio | 43 minutes ago
Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) registered strong profitability in the first quarter, driven by higher contributions...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with