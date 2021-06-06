




































































 




   







   















iAcademy named Most Innovative Education Provider in Phl for 2nd year

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Makati-based school iAcademy of the STI Group has been named Most Innovative Education Provider in the Philippines for the second straight year in the recent Global Brands Awards held in the UK.

The school won two more  awards – Most Innovative Design School and Best New School for Music Production and Technology – in the annual initiative by Global Brands Magazine, a fully independent branding magazine granting prestigious awards to international brands worldwide.



iAcademy was lauded for its advocacies and initiatives this year such as SHARE or Students Health in Adapting to Remote Education webinar series that started the development of an alliance among guidance counselors coming from different schools to share best practices and approaches to better service and support students in this trying time.



“Our sights are set on outperforming our efforts in delivering exceptional value to our students. Every year, we raise our game to match the ever-changing demands of the industries and we take it upon ourselves to make sure our students will continue to strive for excellence and contribute positive change. With all of these recognitions, we make our mission to be game-changers more pronounced not only to our country, but also to the world,” said Vanessa Tanco, iAcademy president and CEO.



Founded in 2002, iAcademy has pioneered specialized programs that are technology-focused, innovative and industry-relevant. Its programs in computing, business, and design were developed to address the mismatch between graduates of academic institutions and the actual needs of the industry.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

