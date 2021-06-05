




































































 




   







   















GMA unit powers  SMEs’ digital shift

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - June 5, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The digital media and technology arm of broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. has created a new business unit that looks to power small and medium enterprises in their digital transformation.



GMA said GMA New Media Inc.’s newest business unit, NMI Solutions, targets to be the preferred service provider for companies in the process of digital transformation.



Utilizing an extensive knowledge of e-commerce, NMI Solutions has developed Shopkit, a quick-deploy proprietary software-as-a-service solution, with a robust backend hosted in Amazon Web Services.



Shopkit enables MSMEs to expand their reach by bringing their products online.



NMI Solutions, which was established early this year, has recently teamed up  with   furniture and houseware brand Crate and Barrel Philippines to power its e-commerce website.



GMA said the collaboration allows users to “browse and shop through a curated selection of timeless and classic pieces with ease.”



Apart from web and app development, GMA said NMI Solutions also specializes in systems integration, data analytics, managed IT services, and technocreative solutions.



GMA has also recently set up a new subsidiary called GMA Ventures Inc. (GVI), to be in charge of non-core related ventures.



GVI will serve as the company’s vehicle in investing in non-core or non-broadcasting business activities that may provide additional revenues and profits.



GMA is seeing sustained earnings growth this year following a banner financial year in 2020.



The company is hoping to post a 15 percent increase in profitability this year, after ending 2020 with a net income of P6 billion, a 128 percent surge from the P2.64 billion a  year ago as advertising revenues across all platforms exhibited growth following the closure of its biggest rival, ABS-CBN.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

