PhilSys registration at Robinsons Malls

MANILA, Philippines — Registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) is now made even more accessible through the partnership of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and Robinsons Malls. With this new affiliation, PSA is assured in achieving its target of registering 50 million to 70 million Filipinos by the end of 2021.

Filipinos who have completed their Step 1 registration are allowed to proceed with their Step 2 registration which involves validation of demographic information and the capture of biometrics such as iris scan, fingerprint and front-facing photo in 32 Robinsons Malls nationwide. As a commitment to prioritize the safety of the public, PSA and Robinsons Malls guarantee their safety amid the pandemic through strict implementation of the standard health and safety protocols for registrants and registration staff as imposed by the IATF and DOH.

Applicants can register online through https://register.philsys.gov.ph/ before proceeding with Step 2 registration.

The third and final step for the PhilSys registration is the issuance of the PhilSys Number and delivery of PhilID through the Philippine Postal Corp.