#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Foreign reserves dip for third straight month in March
Gross international reserves totaled as $104.82 billion as of end-March, down 0.34% from the previous month’s level, preliminary data showed. Reserves stood at their lowest in 5 months or since accumulating to $103.8 billion in October 2020.
AFP/File

Foreign reserves dip for third straight month in March

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign reserves dropped for the third straight month in March after the government paid up foreign obligations using some of its dollars while gold values dropped, the central bank said on Friday.

Gross international reserves totaled as $104.82 billion as of end-March, down 0.34% from the previous month’s level, preliminary data showed. Reserves stood at their lowest in 5 months or since accumulating to $103.8 billion in October 2020.

Despite the decline, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said reserves continued to be “more than adequate” to finance the Philippines’ external obligations like paying debts and buying imports, if needed.

Indeed, as a proportion of the country’s imports that serve as gauge of adequacy, the latest GIR can finance 12 months of shipments of goods and services. Funds were also sufficient to meet foreign liabilities as they were equivalent to 7.5 times the country’s short-term external debt due within 3 to 12 months.

The GIR is composed of foreign currencies, gold, foreign investments as well as monetary placements at the International Monetary Fund tapped in case of emergencies. Last year, while the pandemic was peaking and disrupting economic activity, BSP saw a sustained climb in reserves because of dollar proceeds from government borrowings abroad.

These proceeds, in turn, feed into the reserves when exchanged for pesos. The Philippines ended 2020 with reserves at an all-time high of $110.12 billion, before they slid down since the start of the year. The BSP however does not expect this to persist and sees GIR rising further to $114 billion by yearend.

For March, BSP said a decrease in the market value of gold prompted the revaluation of existing metal holdings included in the GIR, resulting in a net $57-million dip. The government also used some dollars to service its debts.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINE GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
We need a Dr. Fauci
By Boo Chanco | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Our worst problem today is the absence of a credible person to look up to for guidance. In the US, even when Trump was at his worst behavior, they had a Dr. Anthony Fauci to turn to for the real score based on ...
Business
fbfb
Unrequited love
By Roberto R. Romulo | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
As we already know, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, President Duterte has avoided words and actions that could hurt, in his own words, the “feelings” of China’s...
Business
fbfb
Duterte ends Aquino-era mining ban in departure from anti-mining past
Duterte ends Aquino-era mining ban in departure from anti-mining past
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
“The Government may enter into new mineral agreements, subject to compliance with the Philippine Mining Act of 1995...
Business
fbfb
BSP tightens protocols on hiring of bank staff
BSP tightens protocols on hiring of bank staff
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will impose stricter internal control measures and protocols for the hiring of bank personnel...
Business
fbfb
Cusi urges US firms to invest in local RE projects
Cusi urges US firms to invest in local RE projects
By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is urging US companies to take part in the country’s renewable energy push, particularly...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Meralco energizes new COVID-19 vaccine storage facility in Marikina City
Meralco energizes new COVID-19 vaccine storage facility in Marikina City
2 hours ago
Meralco energizes a new COVID-19 vaccine storage facility located at Barangay Sta. Elena in Marikina City.
Business
fbfb
Lockdown exemption fails 7-Eleven as operator swings to red
Lockdown exemption fails 7-Eleven as operator swings to red
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
For this year, the company admitted it is not out of the woods yet.
Business
fbfb
China GDP grows record 18.3% in first quarter in virus rebound
China GDP grows record 18.3% in first quarter in virus rebound
8 hours ago
China's economy expanded at its fastest pace on record in the first quarter, data showed Friday, in a sharp turnaround from...
Business
fbfb
Dito enters Luzon as telco expands further to 21 locations
Dito enters Luzon as telco expands further to 21 locations
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The telco start-up launched services last March 8 in the Visayas and Mindanao.
Business
fbfb
Citigroup to end consumer banking business in Philippines
Citigroup to end consumer banking business in Philippines
9 hours ago
Citigroup announced on Thursday it will exit 13 international consumer banking markets, including the Philippines, as it joined...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with