#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Lockdown exemption fails 7-Eleven as operator swings to red
Philippine Seven Corp.'s (PSC) posted a net loss of P419.7 million for the entire 2020, reversing the preceding year's P1.4 billion profits "owing to the adverse impact of lockdown restrictions," the company told the stock exchange on Friday.
STAR/ File

Lockdown exemption fails 7-Eleven as operator swings to red

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Prolonged lockdowns did not spare the local operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores, who sees hardships to persist this year even after the economy has mostly reopened.

Philippine Seven Corp. registered a net loss of P419.7 million for the entire 2020, reversing the preceding year’s P1.4 billion in profits, the company reported to the stock exchange on Friday.

Like majority of businesses, the firm attributed its lackluster financial performance on the “adverse impact of lockdown restrictions.” Convenience stores were largely exempted from prohibitions and were allowed to operate, but for 6 months, public transport was suspended to minimize people movements and control infections.

That, in turn, meant losing employees manning counters in 7-Eleven stores because they cannot reach their workplaces. This has forced closures with “fewer than 7%” of 7-Eleven’s 2,978 branches temporarily shut down. Stores that were operating round-the-clock in normal times also had to cut working hours because of curfews.

As a consequence, earnings inevitably suffered. Same-store sales plummeted 18.4% year-on-year in 2020 even as the number of outlets rose 4% in the same period. The broader system-wide sales sank 17.7% from year-ago levels, pulling down operating income by a hefty 84.8%.
 
Going into 2021, the future still looks bleak after Metro Manila and four nearby urban areas shifted back to tougher lockdowns last March 27.

“Our financial performance has been abysmal, and when our profit and growth numbers will return depend on not just the pandemic and how the Philippines navigates it’s end, but on how quickly our online and offline pivots take root, if at all,” Jose Victor Paterno, president, said in a statement.

“In times like these, we believe it is better to look not at numbers and forecasts but instead at one’s position relative to others caught in the same fierce – and unpredictable – storm,” he added.

That said, signs of recovery are emerging on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In the final 3 months of last year, PSC notched P165.6 million in profits, a turnaround from two consecutive quarters of losses. This was particularly buoyed by a 14.3% increment in same-store sales as Christmas shoppers went out.
 
Still, the fourth quarter figure was down 77.9% year-on-year. But on a system-wide basis, the company said it was able to generate “strong level of cash flow to enable it to support its product and market development plans moving forward.”

“A handsome payoff can’t be expected given the economic pain ahead, but what we can say is we look forward to turning the dials again soon enough,” Paterno said.

On Friday, shares in PSC gained 0.88% to cap the week at P103 each.

7-ELEVEN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
We need a Dr. Fauci
By Boo Chanco | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Our worst problem today is the absence of a credible person to look up to for guidance. In the US, even when Trump was at his worst behavior, they had a Dr. Anthony Fauci to turn to for the real score based on ...
Business
fbfb
Duterte ends Aquino-era mining ban in departure from anti-mining past
Duterte ends Aquino-era mining ban in departure from anti-mining past
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
“The Government may enter into new mineral agreements, subject to compliance with the Philippine Mining Act of 1995...
Business
fbfb
Unrequited love
By Roberto R. Romulo | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
As we already know, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, President Duterte has avoided words and actions that could hurt, in his own words, the “feelings” of China’s...
Business
fbfb
BSP tightens protocols on hiring of bank staff
BSP tightens protocols on hiring of bank staff
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will impose stricter internal control measures and protocols for the hiring of bank personnel...
Business
fbfb
Cusi urges US firms to invest in local RE projects
Cusi urges US firms to invest in local RE projects
By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is urging US companies to take part in the country’s renewable energy push, particularly...
Business
fbfb
Latest
China GDP grows record 18.3% in first quarter in virus rebound
China GDP grows record 18.3% in first quarter in virus rebound
4 hours ago
China's economy expanded at its fastest pace on record in the first quarter, data showed Friday, in a sharp turnaround from...
Business
fbfb
Dito enters Luzon as telco expands further to 21 locations
Dito enters Luzon as telco expands further to 21 locations
By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
The telco start-up launched services last March 8 in the Visayas and Mindanao.
Business
fbfb
Citigroup to end consumer banking business in Philippines
Citigroup to end consumer banking business in Philippines
6 hours ago
Citigroup announced on Thursday it will exit 13 international consumer banking markets, including the Philippines, as it joined...
Business
fbfb
Pork imports will not kill local hog industry &ndash; NEDA
Pork imports will not kill local hog industry – NEDA
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Importing more pork at lower tariffs will not cause the demise of the local hog industry amid calls to revoke an executive...
Business
fbfb
Long-term plan on debt sustainability stays &ndash; DOF
Long-term plan on debt sustainability stays – DOF
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
The government will stick to its policy of maintaining debt sustainability in the long-term even as it faces a “long...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with