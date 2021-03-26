Golden Haven holds first virtual Annual Nationwide Sales Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven held its first ever Virtual Annual Nationwide Sales Awards with the theme “Fiesta Filipinas 2021” recently through Zoom.

A pioneer of digital milestones within the Villar Group and across the memorial industry, Golden Haven has proven time and again that no challenges are insurmountable when it comes to celebrating the company’s network of dedicated brokers and sellers. Agile and always adaptive to change, Golden Haven has exceeded its networks’ expectations of the event not only in attendance but in overall programming as well.

The awards for 2019 to 2020 for Top Sales Associate, Top Sales Manager and Top Sales Directors were mostly notched by sellers from the Visayas and Mindanao, with a handful from South Luzon and Mega Manila. Golden Haven recognizes these sellers as they are the people whose passion and dedication achieved milestones in sales accomplishment and client engagement while also taking into account the Golden Haven’s drive for efficient collection.

Golden Haven Memorial Park COO Red Rosales said the event not only intends to boost the morale of the networks, but also to announce new developments and innovations for Golden Haven, and how the company is committed to keeping its title of being “The Largest Chain of the Most Beautiful Memorial Parks in the Country“.

The company plans to continue to create more innovative ways to connect with their stakeholders. With the rapidly changing trends all around the world and as part of the Villar Group of Companies, Golden Haven is committed to reaching and providing quality service on a wider scale, with branches in each island of the Philippines: Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary of publicly listed Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. Golden Haven offers premium death care services, and its prime memorial lots are dubbed as the most lucrative real estate investment with an average of 20 percent annual value appreciation.