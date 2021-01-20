#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Shangri-La temporarily shuts biggest local hotel in Makati
This file photo shows a hotel room, not of Makati Shangri-La.
Pixabay/David Lee

Shangri-La temporarily shuts biggest local hotel in Makati

Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hotel operator Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts is closing its biggest hotel in the Philippines starting next month as part of a bigger “reorganization” that will also see some layoffs nearly a year since the pandemic brought tourism down to its knees.

Makati Shangri-La Hotel, situated at the central business district, will temporarily close “from 1 February 2021 onwards” due to “low business levels,” John Rice, the company’s vice-president for operations, said in a letter to the Philippine Hotel Owners Association.

A copy of the two-page letter to Arthur Lopez, the industry group’s president, was obtained by the media on Wednesday. The closure was first reported by Esquire media outlet. The company had also issued a separate press statement, which contained portions of Rice's letter.

“Despite our best efforts, the prolonged recovery timeline has resulted in increasing financial pressure on the company here in the Philippines," the hotel group said. 

“As part of the reorganization exercise, we will sadly be parting ways with a number of colleagues and we will be temporarily closing Makati Shangri-La, Manila from 1 February 2021 onwards,” it added.

It was not revealed how many workers will be let go, but the Makati branch of the hotel chain is its biggest in the country hosting 696 rooms. It was also the second oldest local Shangri-La hotel, next to Edsa Shangri-La, having started operations in April 1993.

The hotel management, nonetheless, assured the industry that "fair compensation package" will be provided to those who will be laid off, as well as healthcare coverage until the yearend.  

Makati Shang's closure underscores the uphill climb faced by the tourism and hospitality sectors suffering from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and travel barriers the health crisis had triggered.

While business had slowly resumed in June, not all hotels were allowed to accept guests and operations were limited to staycations as foreign leisure and business travel had virtually been suspended for most of 2020. Foreign flights were allowed in starting October, but fears of the virus had prevented a quick bounce-back on travel appetite.

Makati Shangri-La itself is known for hosting business meetings, most recently events related to the 2015 meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Manila and 2012 Governor’s Meeting of the Asian Development Bank. 

There is no schedule yet as to when Makati Shangri-La will reopen, but Rice said the management will “closely monitor global developments” and resume operations “when business conditions have improved.” 

Apart from Makati and Edsa outlets, Shangri-La also operates a hotel and resort in Mactan in Cebu as well as the Bonifacio Global City in The Fort, Taguig. 

Shares at Shang Properties Inc. went down 0.74% to close at P2.67 apiece on Wednesday, tracking a broader bearish sentiment at the stock market.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SHANGRI-LA HOTEL MAKATI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Surprise hospital bills
By Boo Chanco | January 20, 2021 - 12:00am
One big source of economic insecurity in our country has to do with health care, and Rep. Joey Salceda of Albay is doing something about it.
Business
fbfb
Ayala's The 30th sale proceeds to go to new malls, offices
Ayala's The 30th sale proceeds to go to new malls, offices
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
Ayala Land Inc. has set its sights on more property buyouts after raising funds through the sale of one of its malls.
Business
fbfb
No Lopez loans condoned &ndash; DBP
No Lopez loans condoned – DBP
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies...
Business
fbfb
Shell to increase Philippines investments
Shell to increase Philippines investments
By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The local unit of Royal Dutch Shell is committing more investments in Philippines despite its refinery closure as it reshapes...
Business
fbfb
BSP chief Diokno takes medical leave after 'successful' operation
BSP chief Diokno takes medical leave after 'successful' operation
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno is taking a medical leave following a "minor head accident."
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government infrastructure spending slows down by 22%
Government infrastructure spending slows down by 22%
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
Government spending on infrastructure declined by 22 percent from January to November last year as mobility restrictions continued...
Business
fbfb
ICTSI boosts berth capacity at MICT
ICTSI boosts berth capacity at MICT
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
International Container Terminal Services Inc. is now ready to handle additional volume at its flagship Manila International...
Business
fbfb
Reissued 7-year bonds fetch lower rates
Reissued 7-year bonds fetch lower rates
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
Reissued seven-year Treasury bonds fetched lower rates yesterday amid strong demand from investors, the Bureau of the Treasury...
Business
fbfb
JG Summit to redeem bonds early
By Iris Gonzales | January 20, 2021 - 12:00am
JG Summit Holdings Inc., the listed holding company of the Gokongwei Group, is seeking the early redemption of its 10-year bonds.
Business
fbfb
Decisions, decisions
By Tony F. Katigbak | January 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Without a doubt, the biggest issue on everyone’s mind this 2021 is the upcoming vaccination program.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with