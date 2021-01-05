#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Duterte finally signs anti-red tape bill into law
President Rodrigo Duterte himself certified as an urgent legislation the bill that would give him temporary power to expedite the processing and issuance of permits and licenses in times of national emergency, such as the current health crisis.
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Duterte finally signs anti-red tape bill into law
(Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte finally signed into law a new anti-red tape bill that would allow him to "expedite" the processing and release of business permits "in times of national calamity."

Malacañang on Tuesday released a copy of Republic Act 11517, a piece of legislation that despite being a priority was only signed by Duterte last December 23, or 3 days before the bill would have lapsed into law based on legislative records.

The new measure gives Duterte the authority to "suspend the requirements for national and local permits, licenses and certifications, and to streamline and expedite the process for the issuance thereof."

This includes rationalizing even local government permits, subject to consultation with local chief executives. Exempted from the measure's scope are environmental clearances which means contentious mining projects stuck in waiting for environmental permits would not gain reprieve with the law's enactment.

It took more than a month for the priority bill to reach Duerte's desk despite Congress doing away with a bicameral conference committee typically convened to reconcile conflicting provisions of two versions of the bill.

But the measure's importance to the Duterte administration cannot be denied. Shortly before the upper chamber passed Senate Bill 1844 on October 14, Duterte himself certified it as urgent, allowing the Lower House counterpart, House Bill 7884, to breeze through the measure’s second and third readings 2 days after. 

An offshoot of Duterte’s complaints on slow rollout of telco towers, the bill heeded the chief executive’s request for broader powers to drop permits notorious for blocking the quick rollout of projects like roads, rail, and tollways under the flagship "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure agenda.

Observers earlier said that the delayed enactment of the bill would stall economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we learned from Henry Sy about dealing with adversity
18 hours ago
While both big and small companies are facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, SM founder Henry Sy’s life lessons...
Business
fbfb
AREIT Inc. plans 2nd equity offer
By Iris Gonzales | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
AREIT Inc., the listed real estate investment trust (REIT) of the Ayala Group, is planning to do a second equity offer in 2022 and more equity funding in 2023.
Business
fbfb
Government urged to address NAIA congestion while traffic still low
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The government should address congestion issues which have been hounding the country’s main international gateway for...
Business
fbfb
Philippines slaps protective duties vs. car imports
By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
The levy will come on top of existing duties paid for by car importers outside Southeast Asia, whose members currently ship...
Business
fbfb
Singapore investment unit buys 17.5% stake in AC Energy
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
A unit of Singapore state fund GIC Private Ltd. is acquiring a 17.5 percent stake in AC Energy Philippines Inc. for P20 ...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Dovish Diokno to keep rates low 'for many quarters to come'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Not even a faster consumer price uptick would stop the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas from keeping interest rates at historic-low...
Business
fbfb
Advance Christmas orders fail factories as November output slides
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
With output on a decline since March when lockdowns were imposed, hopes of a holiday boost from a spending public are getting...
Business
fbfb
December inflation pick-up threatens recovery despite subdued 2020
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Inflation, as measured by consumer price index, hit 3.5% year-on-year last month, the fastest in nearly 2 years or since February...
Business
fbfb
Temporary safeguard duties on auto imports
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is imposing provisional safeguard duties on vehicle imports following its evaluation...
Business
fbfb
Stock market opens new year on strong note
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The stock market opened the week and the new year on a strong note.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with