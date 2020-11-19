#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
President Rodrigo Duterte himself certified as an urgent legislation the bill that would give him temporary power to expedite the processing and issuance of permits and licenses in times of national emergency, such as the current health crisis.
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 5:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — A priority legislation meant to speed up projects got stuck in Congress for over a month now, lessening the likelihood the measure could speed up stalled infrastructure outlays this year critical to a last-minute recovery.

An enrolled copy of the so-called anti-red tape bill is awaiting signature from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to “sign and transmit” to President Rodrigo Duterte’s desk for enactment, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said in a text message on Wednesday.

Velasco’s office has not responded to request for comment as of this posting. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has also not responded to request for comment.

It’s been more than a month since the House of Representatives passed House Bill No. 7884, a counterpart measure to Senate Bill 1844 that seeks to give Duterte power to remove licenses and clearances blocking critical public and private projects.

After that, the bill was supposed to go through a bicameral conference committee composed of House and Senate members to fix differences in the bill's two versiosn, but Sotto said the Lower House decided to adopt the Senate's style, so there was no need to convene. It is unclear what caused the delays in sending the measure to the Palace for Duterte’s signature.

But the importance of the measure for the Duterte administration cannot be denied. Shortly before the Senate passed the bill, Duterte himself certified it as urgent, allowing the Lower House to breeze through the measure’s second and third readings. 

An offshoot of Duterte’s complaints on slow rollout of telco towers, lawmakers heeded the chief executive’s request for broader powers to drop permits, excluding environmental clearances, seen blocking the quick rollout of projects like roads, railway and even mining activities. 

With less than 45 days remaining in the year, an enactment even by next week is not expected to accelerate ongoing outlays.

That presents fresh challenges for a government struggling to spend billions of pesos in outlays to catapult the economy out of a pandemic-induced recession. Infrastructure spending was down 10.5% year-on-year and was about 3% off target as of September, and Ibarra Paulino, executive director at Philippine Constructors Association, was pinning his hope on the promises of fewer red tape.

“Building permits takes a while to get, as well as occupancy permits. Most of the LGUs (local government units) mess around with the right of way acquisitions,” Paulino said in a recent phone interview.

The private sector is also waiting. While talks with the Anti-Red Tape Commission is ongoing to remove unnecessary clearances in real estate, Rosie Tsai, president of Subdivision and Housing Developers Association, another industry group, said a law would be a permanent fix to speed up the process.

Currently, Tsai said developers rolling out a single project would have to secure 87 licenses by submitting over 300 documents to various agencies. “It would make our life easier,” she said in a separate phone call.

However, not all are optimistic the bill would make a difference, including the mining sector where tedious applications for environmental licenses would proceed as they are not included in the scope of the legislation. The industry, dented by Duterte’s attacks for environmental violations, had likewise faced resistance from local states over potential environmental damage.

“We have several projects stuck in the pipeline. We cannot fast-track the environmental (permits) so in that sense, there’s really no effect,” Ronald Recidoro, executive director of Chamber of Mines of the Philippines Inc., said.

Cid Terosa, senior economist at University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics said, the delay in enacting the bill is a lost opportunity for the economy to get better. 

“Obviously, the delay in the transmittal of the anti-red tape bill will stall the creation of economic momentum that the economy direly needs,” he said in a text message.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Home sector wants delay on TRAIN-era tax in low-cost houses
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The 12% value-added tax by next year is a provision of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion passed in 2017.
Business
fbfb
Watchdog on its toes over pandemic-induced financial risk contagion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Known as “slow-burn contagion,” focus is now on financial deterioration occurring at firm level that can inevitably...
Business
fbfb
‘Flatten the fear’
By Iris Gonzales | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
I braved the outside world again on Monday to attend a lunch hosted by tycoon Alfred Ty, chairman of Toyota Motor Philippines at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taguig.
Business
fbfb
Converge network outage disconnects thousands
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
Subscribers lost internet access at 1:10 p.m. due to “issues in our Data Center,” Converge said in an advisory....
Business
fbfb
SMC to build 200-MW solar farm in Bulacan
18 hours ago
San Miguel Corporation plans to build a 200-MW solar farm on its 2,500-hectare property in Bulacan to help power its P740-billion...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Xi touts China as base of free trade in online APEC meet
By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
The multilateral meeting comes after China led the signing of a trade deal with 21 Pacific Rim countries.
Business
fbfb
Return to pre-pandemic growth seen beyond Duterte gov't
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
“India and the Philippines were the two hardest hit by the economic impacts of the pandemic…,” Moody's...
Business
fbfb
FSCC: Philippines needs to prepare for ‘new economy’
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The country needs to prepare for the transition to a “new economy” to mitigate the systemic risks posed by the...
Business
fbfb
P90 billion economic loss seen from recent typhoons
By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
The onslaught of the recent typhoons could result in an estimated P90 billion loss for the Philippine economy, an official...
Business
fbfb
DA sees lower 1.5% growth for agriculture
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary William Dar remains optimistic about the farm sector this year despite the consecutive typhoons that...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with