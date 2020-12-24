#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
economy
Amid the downtrend, PEZA investments are already on track for their third straight year of decrease, as coronavirus fears continue to trump the magic of tax perks that ecozones offer to investors.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, file
November decline risks PEZA pledges falling to 14-year low
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2020 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest economic zone operator is facing an inevitable third year drop in investment pledges in 2020, a grim closing to a year that saw intense investor aversion brought by the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to reduce tax perks.

With only a month left in the year, foreign investment pledges in the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) amounted to P88.34 billion from January to November, down 19.1% year-on-year. Investments were funneled to 300 projects, down 39.5% annually.

As expected, Charito Plaza, the ecozone’s director general, said the health crisis prompted investors to rethink plans even in ecozones where tax perks are offered to lure them in. It also did not help that these incentives are at risk of getting lost over an administration priority legislation all but certain to get enacted early next year.

“We continue to be positive about opportunities for the Philippines to attract trust and confidence of investors and business groups whether in terms of new or expansion projects,” Plaza said in a statement on Thursday.

But optimism may not be enough for PEZA to beat an unofficial projection of attracting investments worth P100 billion. That moderated forecast was adopted after the agency disregarded targets when it became clear coronavirus disruptions would prevent growing last year’s haul of P117.54 billion. 

With the November tally, pledges are now most likely to continue a downslide that started in 2017 and would probably end the year at their lowest level since 2006.

Pledges, while are hardly actual inflows, are used as gauge of intentions from investors to bet on the Philippines, although strictly speaking, they can ultimately back out from these plans. 

That said, PEZA also operates 531 of the 549 ecozones nationwide as of 2018, so investments in these areas account for a huge chunk of annual inflows to these areas. Investments in ecozones are also made with the benefits of the incentives, which are different from the broader foreign direct investments tracked by the central bank.

An underperformance looms even after PEZA saw 2,645 firms, representing 88% of companies located in the ecozones, to have gone back in business from lockdowns as of November. Enterprises such as business process outsourcing and manufacturing firms were likewise operating at near normal levels.

“While implementing COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, we continue to serve our mandate and turned challenges into opportunities for the Filipino people and Philippine export-industry,” Plaza said. 

With investments down, fewer jobs are also getting generated inside PEZA ecozones. As of October, pledges were estimated to create 1.5 million jobs, falling 2% year-on-year. Meanwhile, PEZA exports inched down 0.6% on-year to $45.09 billion.

Going into the next year, Plaza earlier admitted PEZA is likely to continue to struggle especially with the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill bound to get enacted. CREATE would lower corporate income taxes, but also reduce tax perks that make places like PEZA attractive to foreign investments.

Plaza, who in the past had been vocal in opposing CREATE, did not address the bill’s impending enactment on Thursday.

“While PEZA, like other investment promotion agencies, may have experienced a decline in investment applications this 2020... PEZA remained on top of its mandate and think out of the box and doing great balancing acts,” she said.

APPROVED PEZA INVESTMENTS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Property prices drop for first time in 5 years
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Property prices dropped for the first time in five years in the third quarter as prices of condominium units and duplex houses plunged amid weaker demand for residential real estate, according to the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbfb
Meralco unit takes control of biggest power producer outside Luzon
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
A unit of Manila Electric Co. is taking over the biggest power producer outside Luzon.
Business
fbfb
Pandemic brings warranted correction in hot property market
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Housing prices finally gave in to pressure from anemic consumer demand.
Business
fbfb
PNR completes fleet modernization
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Railways has completed its fleet modernization with the delivery of the last batch of train sets from...
Business
fbfb
NGCP proposes tax-exempt vaccine deals for private companies
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is seeking the support of Congress to allow private companies to procure COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Stocks snap four-day down-turn, end flat
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Stocks ended almost flat yesterday, snapping a four-day downturn, as investors gobbled up heavily sold shares in a last-minute...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy eyes rights offer in February
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
AC Energy Philippines Inc. is eyeing to conduct its stock rights offering in early February next year.
Business
fbfb
‘BOI project approvals may not hit P1 trillion goal’
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Project approvals by the Board of Investments are likely to fall short of the P1-trillion target set for the year, a ranking...
Business
fbfb
MGen takes full ownership of GBP
18 hours ago
Gokongwei-owned JG Summit Holdings Inc. and Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) are consolidating their...
Business
fbfb
Beware of the new COVID-19 strain
By Iris Gonzales | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
As the clock ticks today, many of us will be busy preparing for our own Christmas gatherings, from muted to grand, from virtual to in-person parties, from big Noche Buenas to simple dinner tables.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with