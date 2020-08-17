#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines barely pays the dues to keep its elderly healthy
Undated file photo shows senior citizens.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
Philippines barely pays the dues to keep its elderly healthy
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino senior citizens are forced to dip into their own savings to shoulder rising health costs that come with age, highlighting the insufficiency of public health resources that have come under intense scrutiny amid the pandemic and corruption allegations.

Health spending reached P171.5 billion for the elderly population, or those aged 60 years old and above and considered “vulnerable” as they usually suffer from one or more illnesses, data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Monday showed.

The amount accounted for 22% of total health expenditures worth P799.1 billion recorded that year. By sex, female elderly spent more on their health than their male counterparts.

Of total health disbursements for the elderly, 59% or P101.2 billion were paid out of their pockets or that of their family members, a huge chunk that barely compared to expenses shouldered by the government, through the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. at just 19% and other government programs at 9.5%. 

When at least compared with the latter, private health institutions like health maintenance organizations paid more for elderly health with 12.5% share.

The latest report reinforces figures from early this year which showed that overall, Filipinos regardless of age is spending more and more out of their own earnings to remain healthy, a phenomenon unique in Southeast Asia where governments have invested on healthcare to secure their populations.

“Structurally, these are all data in the past that are in normal conditions. But this year, we have an abnormal condition. The conditions with the pandemic are very different and this may not reflect the reality now,” said Jose Ramon Albert, senior research fellow at state-run think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

“That said, the data still give us an idea of the problems in our healthcare system. There are a lot of procurement bottlenecks, field capacity issues also the details of who really benefits from our healthcare system remain unclear, for instance, in the hospitals, why do some hospitals receive bigger aid than others?” he explained.

Politicized public health

It does not help that public health is not shielded from politics. After the Dengvaxia vaccine controversy resulted into tightened procurement rules, PhilHealth is now embroiled into a bigger P15-billion corruption allegations, which partly involved money supposedly spent by the agency to respond to the pandemic.

As it is, PhilHealth’s structure does not even allow pensioners to secure payments for their medicines, which accounted for the biggest spending share. Broken down, 15.7% were spent on treatment of illnesses that now correlate with severe or critical cases of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

“The problem is not just PhilHealth. PhilHealth is just an epitome of other agencies because now that we are in a crisis, our concerns are being magnified,” Albert said. “How do you solve that? It's institution building. But you don't do that overnight.”

The problem gets worse if one would consider the Philippines’ young population. With most senior citizens likely retired, chances are ballooning health expenses are likely to exhaust their life savings, forcing them to rely on their families for support. Albert said while there is nothing wrong on this per se, the situation shifts the financial responsibility to the younger generations, thereby affecting their own retirement plans. 

“Our structure is that we always find ways to help our parents, our seniors. The reality is that we are becoming a support system. The bad effect is that we get stuck in this loop,” Albert said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clean network
By Boo Chanco | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
When elephants play rough, ants should get out of the way. But sometimes, getting away is easier said than done.
Business
fbfb
Philippine economy may contract by 6.6% this year — Nomura
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Nomura is now looking at a deeper economic contraction for the Philippines amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 p...
Business
fbfb
Race for a vaccine
By Wilson Sy | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The PSEi rose four percent last week on the back of the government’s announcement of its partnership with Russia for the clinical trial of Gamaleya’s coronavirus vaccine. This came after Russian President...
Business
fbfb
Proposed Harbor Link extension to push through
By Richmond Mercurio | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. planned P16-billion elevated expressway extension of the Harbor Link is likely to push through, according to Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy quits as president, stays as chair of Dito holding firm
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
The revamp comes at a crucial time for Dito, which has sought a delay on the technical launch of its telco venture, Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Groups debunk environmental charges vs coco farming
18 hours ago
Philippine coconut industry stakeholders, advocacy groups and academicians debunked recent international articles claiming...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
MPCALA to open 2 Calax interchanges
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Two new interchanges in the Laguna segment of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway will open tomorrow, according to Department of...
Business
fbfb
MAP welcomes 60-day debt moratorium compromise
By Louella Desiderio | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Management Association of the Philippines yesterday welcomed the move of the bicameral committee to extend a 60-day moratorium on loan payments under the proposed Bayanihan 2 or Bayanihan to Recover As One Act,...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Metal output down 14% in H1
By Louise Maureen Simeon | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s metallic production was not exempted from the brunt of the pandemic as output dropped by 14 percent to P54 billion in the first semester as the limited movement of supplies and workforce affected...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Philippines unlikely to achieve middle class status by 2040
By Czeriza Valencia | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic can wipe out a decade’s worth of poverty reduction efforts, making it unlikely that the Philippines can become a predominantly middle class society by 2040,...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with