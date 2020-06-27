ARTA: Taxpayers satisfied with BIR

MANILA, Philippines — Most taxpayers are generally satisfied with the services of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), according to a survey of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

In a statement, ARTA said an overall satisfaction rating of about 85 percent was recorded from the respondents on the BIR’s services.

ARTA conducted a client satisfaction survey covering 457 tax filers from Revenue District Offices (RDOs) in Manila, Makati and Quezon City, to get feedback on the services availed from the BIR last week.

The deadline for filing of income tax returns was last June 15.

“In general, the survey shows that the public is satisfied with the overall preparations made by the RDOs to accommodate last minute tax filers while also ensuring that health and safety measures were in place,” ARTA said.

The agency also said majority of the taxpayers preferred to file and pay taxes manually.

Given the implementation of community quarantines, the BIR allowed taxpayers to file taxes at the nearest RDO instead of their designated RDO.

Such arrangement provided convenience given limited means of transportation amid the pandemic.

ARTA has been monitoring compliance of the BIR to Republic Act 11032 or Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act which seeks to curb red tape.

This, as the BIR is one of the most complained agencies mentioned by President Duterte during his State of the Nation Address last year.

Other most complained agencies are the Land Registration Authority, Land Transportation Office, Social Security System and Home Development Mutual Fund.

ARTA said the same client satisfaction survey would be conducted by ARTA for other government agencies in the weeks to come.