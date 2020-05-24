MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
More government agencies, LGUs allowing e-payments
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More agencies and local government units (LGUs) are now allowing individuals and businesses to pay taxes, permits and other obligations to the government digitally, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a virtual press briefing, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said more agencies are now participating in the government electronic-payment (EGov Pay) facility that was launched last November.

“Aside from providing convenience in receiving and making payments, digital payment initiatives pursued by the BSP will further enhance the country’s overall competitiveness as we begin to transition to the new economy,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief said around 180 government entities are expected to be onboard the facility by the end of this year. Participating agencies right now include the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine National Police (PNP), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and various local government units.

Vicente de Villa III, managing director of the BSP’s Financial Technology Sub-Sector, told reporters around 65 government agencies are now using the electronic portal of state-run Land Bank of the Philippines, from only two when EGov was launched last November.

Likewise, Diok-no added a total of 21 more BSP-supervised financial institutions are set to join the existing seven participants now offering payments via the national quick response code standard or QR Ph.

The BSP chief said the adoption of QR Ph would accelerate digital payments with the efficiency of scanning a standard QR code instead of encoding a payee’s account details.

According to the central bank, person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions via QR Ph within the fourth quarter complementing the person-to-person (P2P) transactions launched last November.

“This will enable merchants, including micro and small vendors, to accept e-payments by merely displaying a standard QR Code for their customers to scan,” Diokno said.

The use of QR codes for payments has been gaining traction as an alternative to the traditional debit and credit card payments. The QR technology has emerged as the most expedient means of payment since it essentially entails code scanning which is faster and easier to do than bringing out a card, tapping, dipping or swiping it, and signing a charge slip in most cases.

Likewise, consumers benefit having faster, easier and cheaper payment options with greater convenience.

Both EGov Pay and QR Ph uses fund transfers via PESONet and InstaPay, the automated clearing houses under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) launched in December 2015.

Diokno reported nearly two million of the Social Security System’s Small Business Wage Subsidy (SBWS) fund were disbursed through PESONet as of May 20.

The first tranche of SBWS covers 3.4 million eligible employees of small business affected by the enhanced community quarantine. It is expected that about 2.2 million beneficiaries with bank and e-money accounts will receive the SBWS through the PESONet.

Likewise, Landbank is expected to convert nearly 3.9 million Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) accounts into interoperable transaction accounts starting August.

Currently, deposits into the 4Ps accounts with the LandBank are limited to social aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“These digital payment initiatives enhance coordinated government action and uplift the wellbeing of the Filipinos amid the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving forward, we shall continue to build pathways toward a cash-lite Philippine economy,” the BSP chief said.

Diokno reiterated the central bank is committed to achieve at least 50 percent of retail payment transactions shifted to digital and 70 percent of adult Filipinos having and using a transaction account.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MerryMart braves coronavirus volatility, prices IPO at P1 each
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Not even the market turmoil caused by the global coronavirus pandemic can stop grocery operator MerryMart Consumer Corp.'s...
Business
fbfb
Peso seen to breach 52:$1 mark
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Dutch financial giant ING sees the peso breaching the 52 to $1 level this year with the 6.9 percent drop in remittances from...
Business
fbfb
PAL may lay off more personnel
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is not in immediate danger of bankruptcy, but may be forced to lay off more employees depending...
Business
fbfb
No place like home?
By Francis J. Kong | May 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Somebody says, “The reason they call it a “lockdown” is because they cannot spell the word: “kwarinteen!” Yes, the word “quarantine” is not a common word used in our daily...
Business
fbfb
Jollibee sets P7 billion budget for ‘new normal’
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Jollibee Foods Corp, the listed Asian food conglomerate, is pouring in P7 billion to implement a new business blueprint in...
Business
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
DTI told: Woo big firms moving out from China
By Paolo Romero | 37 minutes ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon has urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to intensify efforts to woo multinational...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
SMC ramps up corn purchase
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has ramped up its purchase of surplus corn, buying 69 million kilograms to date...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Pag-IBIG Fund hikes home construction fund to P10 billion
37 minutes ago
Pag-IBIG Fund has increased to P10 billion its home construction fund in a bid to encourage production of housing units for...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Extended payment schemes shackle power generators
By Danessa Rivera | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine Independent Power Producers Association Inc. warned of closure or non-investment in the generating sector if...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Traders vow to buy bulk tobacco leaves
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
Major tobacco buying firms have committed to buy all tobacco leaves of farmers in most regions to help them secure a stable...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with