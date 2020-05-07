Advertising, marketing industries shaken by ABS-CBN going off air, execs say

MANILA, Philippines — Advertising and marketing executives said Thursday that the sudden termination of ABS-CBN Corp.'s broadcats jolted the country's $3-billion advertising industry, leaving companies uncertain how to reach their target markets.

Following the issuance of a cease and desist order by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the broadcast giant stopped its TV and radio broadcasts on May 5.

ABS-CBN's digital and online outlets are still available.

This came after months of tension for the network, which had endured President Rodrigo Duterte's constant threats. Solicitor General Jose Calida also filed a quo warranto petition before the Supreme Court to void the ABS-CBN's legislative franchise.

Dan Villa, chairman of advertising agency CreatiVilla and former chairman of the Advertising Board of the Philippines and the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies-Philippines, said in a statement that the closure of the network would have grave implications on the country's economy, particularly on the advertising and marketing industry.

"The move was so sudden and everybody, more so, the large stakeholder entities, thinkers and planners were caught flatfooted. The fast, furious and sudden scenario was unforeseen. In fact, I believe that the scenario should not have played as planned, because it was contrary and therefore, not according to the plan," Villa said.

"So it is panic time. At best, solutions now are mere palliatives with no immediate long-range plan in sight," he added.

"ABS-CBN, being the largest broadcast network, also has the greatest marketing reach in the country. The king of TV—ABS CBN—goes to the grave with the most reach. A key factor for a media buy to be most cost-effective now goes down to the grave with its departure. This means too that the selection of an array of proven efficacy and reach becomes too narrow and ineffective."

Implications on the economy

Villa's sentiment was echoed by Carlo Hemedes, CEO & managing partner at Organic Intelligence Consulting, Inc., who estimated that around half of advertising budget in Filipino companies at the minimum was spent on TV.

"As far as I know, TV spending in the Philippines is still very high. ABS-CBN is still one of the leading networks in the Philippines, and compared to other countries, we are still very much a TV nation. TV will remain one of the lead channels for Filipinos at least for the foreseeable future," Hemedes told Philstar.com in a phone call.

"How does it affect the industry? It takes away from them one of the major channels. In a mass market like the Philippines, by removing ABS-CBN, you are removing one major touch point that Filipinos access every day, and that has a direct impact on people whether you work in the industry or you're just a regular citizen," he added.

"By taking away the leading network in the Philippines, you are essentially limiting people's options."

Founded in June of 1946, ABS-CBN has grown into the most widely viewed broadcaster in the Philippines.

Villa said that besides the potential effect on the livelihoods of some 11,000 ABS-CBN workers, many firms that depended on the company for advertising exposure were also bound to be affected by the NTC order, particularly consumer goods manufacturers, herbal medicine producers as well as food and beverage firms.

According to market studies, Villa said, small-to-medium players had also begun to look into TV spending within their marketing plans.

"Competition in the media is a major component for a media buyer’s choice with more options to choose from. Now, the absence of ABS-CBN would inadvertently eliminate both. We have a problem with that. The other channels like TV 5 and the other minorities may fill in their buckets. Also now, the real alternative media come in—digital and social media—an upcoming significant medium to opt to now," he said.

“Advertising is a major player of the marketing mix…and TV still dominates the media sphere. The absence of one dominant TV network tilts the balance. We have to be more creative in media buying with this kind of scenario. While digital media is fast occupying the media landscape, it doesn’t fulfill a good media mix. TV still dominates."

Reduced options for advertisers, consumers

For his part, Hemedes said that companies could look to other networks to make up for the loss.

"The reality is that there are other TV stations that still have their licenses in place. There will be a lot of funneling of communications that will help augment that," he said.

"What we have to remember is that TV is actually a 'reach channel' [that] allows brands to talk to more consumers and reach more consumers just through one channel. So now the industry will be challenged with having one less network. It is definitely bad for the marketing industry. It is bad for business because you are lessening the options for communication and lessening the opportunities for people to receive access to information," he added.

"Advertising and media were created because the whole intent of that was that people should have universal access to products and services, and the same goes with channels: it's to give them the will to choose. By taking away the network, you are reducing that."

'Taking away culture'

More than just the advertising and marketing industries, though, Hemedes also said that the closure of ABS-CBN also affected regular citizens because of its significant influence on not just the daily routines of Filipinos, but also the country's entire culture.

RELATED: Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note

"TV is instrumental in shaping culture. A lot of the things that marketers and advertising agencies feature in their promotional or communication campaigns is a mirror of culture and behavior of people, and TV is one of the major contributors to shaping that culture," he said.

"In reality, if you take out ABS-CBN, yes, you are affecting marketing and advertising significantly, but more importantly, you are also affecting the nation as a whole, both in giving access to information or even taking away that part of our culture that is still ingrained in mass media," he added.

Long before the enhanced community quarantine, regional culture and media studies scholars had already noted that the indefinite closing of one of the biggest media networks in the country would consequently have an impact on both Filipino culture and society.

INTERAKSYON: Some clips of ABS-CBN primetime show ‘The Killer Bride’ are going viral. Here’s why.

"That's why there's such a big outcry, because it really had to happen now, in the time of pandemic, we're stuck in our homes. For the mass market, who cannot afford internet [and] data services, but what they can afford is to watch TV. And right now, you're telling them 'you can only watch the other stations.' Imagine the impact of that," Hemedes said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"Rationally, TV is a way for me to discover entertainment, and emotionally, the connection there is that TV keeps me company. It is not just bad for these industries, but it is bad for the nation in general."

'Reeks of political vendetta'

Just hours after the broadcast giant's main channels went black, countless interest groups have already spoken up in support of the network, from business groups to overseas Filipino workers, and even campus media groups.

“The Philippine government shutdown of ABS-CBN reeks of a political vendetta by President Duterte, who has repeatedly threatened the network for criticizing his abusive ‘war on drugs,’” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“Congress should stop ducking responsibility and reverse Duterte’s latest attempt to muzzle the press, especially when the public needs timely and accurate information more than ever.” — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag