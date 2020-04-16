MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
coronavirus
This March 20, 2020, photo shows people walking down the street to buy groceries amid the Luzon-wide lockdown imposed by the government to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Consumer confidence still 'positive' in Q1 but COVID-19 outbreak darkens outlook
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 7:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer confidence remained intact in the first three months of the year, but overall sentiment turned sour for the second quarter and the next 12 months as Filipinos brace for the impact of natural disasters and the coronavirus outbreak on prices of goods and their income, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

Results of a nationwide poll of 5,555 households from January 29 to February 10 by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the country’s overall consumer confidence index (CI) stayed positive in the first quarter albeit marginally lower at 1.26% from 1.31% previously.

The CI is computed as the percentage of optimistic households less the percentage of pessimists with respect to their views on a given indicator. The BSP uses three indicators to measure consumer confidence: overall condition of the economy, household finances and household income.

According to the central bank, respondents attributed their upbeat sentiment in the first quarter to availability of more jobs, “effective” government programs and good governance. However, their positive attitude was hurt by concerns on faster inflation, low income, occurrence of calamities and the coronavirus outbreak, and higher household expenses.

“By income group, the steady overall CI for Q1 2020 stemmed from the less pessimistic outlook of the low-income group and the less buoyant sentiment of the middle and high-income groups,” the BSP said.

Looking forward, the BSP poll revealed the consumers are less bullish for the second quarter and the next 12 months as they anticipate faster increase in prices, low or steady income, natural disasters and virus outbreak as well as higher household expenses.

The central bank also reported that consumer spending may slow in the next three months, with the country’s spending outlook index falling to 33.3% for the second quarter from 37.1% previously.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
LIST: 3 things investors need to consider in the time of global health crisis
By Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
As the world scrambles to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic, a global financial crisis looms from the horizon. Here's what investors...
Business
fbfb
What is more important — life or money
By Joey Concepcion | April 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Monday, I, along with some Cabinet members, had a successful meeting with President Duterte.
Business
fbfb
Benguet farmers transport 25 tons of produce for indigent families of Manila
6 hours ago
Twenty-five tons of produce—amounting to 5,000 vegetable relief packs—was delievered to Manila City for the benefit...
Business
fbfb
Airline losses seen to worsen
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Estimated revenue losses of airlines this year are expected to worsen as the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic...
Business
fbfb
Ortigas Malls extends aid during COVID-19 crisis
1 day ago
Ortigas Malls is raising funds to support outsourced staff and frontliners, as well as working with LGUs to provide relief...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
COVID-19 farm intervention to boost rice supply to 84 days adequacy
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
The country should have a “comfortable” rice supply in the next months despite disruptions caused by the six-week...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Cash-strapped DOLE suspends cash aid but DBM said funds are coming
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Of around 1.5 million applicants, only around 320,000 will get cash subsidy under the current budget of P1.6 billion.
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Third telco still 'on track' to meet commitments despite lockdowns — DICT
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Dennis Uy-led Dito Telecommunity, the country’s third telco player, is still “on track” to meet its promises...
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
BSP surprises, slashes key rates to record-low
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
Outside schedule, the central bank cut policy rates by 50 basis points to encourage more lending.
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Finance chief rejects debt moratorium
By Mary Grace Padin | 21 hours ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has rejected a proposal to request a moratorium on the national government’s debt...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with