MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
coronavirus
This March 20, 2020, photo shows people walking down the street to buy groceries amid the Luzon-wide lockdown imposed by the government to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Outbreak-rattled consumers likely to slow GDP growth to 4% —Fitch
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — As millions face unemployment and businesses in severe pain, the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the Philippine economy where it hurts the most: consumer spending.

Coupled with disruptions to global supply chain and tighter financing conditions, Fitch Solutions, a unit of debt watcher Fitch Ratings, said the local economy may see its worst slowdown since 2011 as the government gets preoccupied with putting the outbreak under control.

From the original forecast of 6%, Fitch said the economy would likely decelerate to 4% this year, way below the government’s 6.5-7.5% target for the year which was set before the outbreak started.

While the government itself recognized that the economy would take hit, Fitch’s latest assessment is worse than the high-end forecast of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for a 4.3% growth. NEDA sees a 0.6% contraction under the worst-case scenario.

At the onset, the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, where 73% of economic output emanated in 2018, would result into a “sharp contraction” in domestic activity as businesses are put into a halt and consumer stay home.

“Household balance sheets in particular will be weakened by the outbreak,” the think tank said.

“While we do not expect a shock to the magnitude of the global financial crisis, the outbreak is likely to drag on the Philippine economy into the fourth quarter of 2020 to first quarter of 2021,” it explained.

The quarantine is poised to end on April 12, but Fitch said this “could be extended” and therefore, the economic damage could be more severe, especially to employment. “This will weigh on growth over an extended period and risks turning the shock into a more sustained decline in domestic demand,” it said.

Overseas, the government cannot also rely on exports to boost growth, as trade is likely to deteriorate due to work disruptions in the US and China, the country’s top trade partners. 

Tourism, which already experienced a massive 41% drop in foreign visitors in February, can “face a deeper contraction” as airlines ground flights due to travel restrictions imposed globally to contain the pandemic. Remittances, which is a key dollar earner, can also become unreliable at this time.

The slowdown in the country’s dollar-generating engines means less dollars for the Philippines from these activities, which can be bad news considering that the country already operates in twin current and fiscal deficits, indicating “a shortage of domestic savings and a reliance on foreign funding to support growth.”

“This will limit the ability of the Philippines to ramp-up investment and consumption over the near-term and could put strains on Philippine exporters that require short-term foreign exchange access,” Fitch said. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Viral politics
By Boo Chanco | March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Our politicians are clearly worse than the coronavirus.
Business
fbfb
Giving hope to MSMEs and Filipino workers
By Joey Concepcion | March 26, 2020 - 12:00am
In this critical moment of our history, it is crucial that we support the President’s call for unity and cooperation.
Business
fbfb
Emergency
By Iris Gonzales | March 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Mornings now are starkly different.
Business
fbfb
Netflix to cut data traffic in Philippines so internet doesn’t break amid Luzon lockdown
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
As demand soars from people staying at home due to coronavirus fears, Philippine telco regulators on Wednesday said entertainment...
Business
fbfb
GSIS to advance release of pension for April
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
State-run Government Service Insurance System will release pension benefits for the month of April earlier than scheduled...
Business
fbfb
Latest
55 minutes ago
Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation to donate P2 million to Project Ugnayan
55 minutes ago
Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation joins the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation’s Project Ugnayan and donates P2 million...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
IATA sees airlines taking deeper hit on revenue
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The International Air Transport Association expects airlines to take a deeper revenue hit than what was earlier expected as...
Business
fbfb
Testing the Filipino’s oneness in times of crisis
By Rey Gamboa | March 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Manila, home to 12 million people, is on its second week of lockdown or enhanced community quarantine. As of this writing, the nation suffered through the highest spike in daily new cases and deaths.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
DTI grants 1-month moratorium on MSME loan payments
By Louella Desiderio | March 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry is offering a one month moratorium on loan payments of micro, small and medium enterprises and partner financial institutions in Luzon to help them deal...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
PPA, MIAA, CAAP ordered to remit P10 billion dividends
By Richmond Mercurio | March 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has ordered three attached agencies of his department to remit to the national coffers in advance their respective dividends amounting to P10 billion to support the government’s...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with