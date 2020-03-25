MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Netflix
In a statement, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said Netflix will “effectively and efficiently” manage its broadcasting bit rates to cut data congestion by 25%.
Pixabay/Stock
Netflix to cut data traffic in Philippines so internet doesn’t break amid Luzon lockdown
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — As demand soars from people staying at home due to coronavirus fears, local telco regulators on Wednesday said entertainment platform Netflix agreed to manage its network traffic to ease pressure on the internet.

In a statement, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said Netflix will “effectively and efficiently” manage its broadcasting bit rates to cut data congestion by 25%.

The move is expected to reduce strain on telco networks in the next 30 days covering the duration of the Luzon lockdown, a drastic move that put more than half of the Philippines’ population under restrictive quarantine measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, which has infected nearly 636 people as of Wednesday, 4 p.m.

The Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO)  said many users have complained about slow internet speeds since the lockdown began, as millions of Filipinos turning to the web to kill boredom and work remotely crowd out networks.

"Hence, we have sent this reminder for our customers to be guided in using the Internet responsibly and for us operators to ensure continued service reliability and quality for all," PCTO Chairman Enrico delos Reyes told Philstar.com in an emailed response.

The NTC said Netflix developed a way to ease data congestion “while maintaining the quality of service,” adding that consumers can still watch their favorite movies and shows on the platform in both standard and ultra-high definition despite the adjustments.

“The measure will help free-up bandwidth as the increased demand by subscribers may risk overloading network capacity during the quarantine period,” the NTC said.

“Data consumption is expected to surge due to the work-from-home arrangements as well as increased government, private and education demands,” they added.

Netflix has taken similar steps in other countries to reduce network traffic amid wide-ranging lockdowns and quarantines. Earlier this month, the streaming giant and Google's video-sharing service YouTube both agreed to reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to ease data gridlock.

Netflix now claims 167 million subscribers in 190 countries, making it the dominant player in the global streaming market. This month, Netflix launched a P149 mobile plan in the Philippines in a bid to capture more Filipino subscribers.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NETFLIX NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Viral politics
By Boo Chanco | March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Our politicians are clearly worse than the coronavirus.
Business
fbfb
Landbank to distribute 4Ps benefit on time
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
Beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program will continue to receive their cash grants to...
Business
fbfb
Broader and international implications — COVID-19 pandemic
By Gerardo P. Sicat | March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Since the Luzon lockdown, and even before, I have been watching over the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic developments, at home and internationally.
Business
fbfb
Fitch unit cuts forecast for Philippines vehicle sales
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
A unit of Fitch group trimmed its forecast for Philippine vehicle sales this year as movement restrictions to slow the spread...
Business
fbfb
GSIS to advance release of pension for April
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
State-run Government Service Insurance System will release pension benefits for the month of April earlier than scheduled...
Business
fbfb
Latest
SEC urges financing firms to help borrowers
By Iris Gonzales | March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission, the corporate regulator, is urging financing companies to help borrowers cope with the challenges brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Fitch downgrades outlook for Philippines banks to negative
March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the outlook on the Philippine banking sector to negative from stable as the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic is seen testing the asset quality and earnings of major pla...
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Index gains as investors welcome RRR cut
By Iris Gonzales | March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The stock market gained yesterday, digesting the Duterte administration’s response to the challenges posed by the pandemic.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
NEDA pushes 3-phase program to prevent political, social crisis
By Czeriza Valencia | March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Economic and Development Authority is urging a well-coordinated balance in government response to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 crisis to prevent the public health emergency from becoming...
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Completion of major projects to be delayed
By Richmond Mercurio | March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Completion of major road projects which are expected to alleviate the worsening traffic conditions in Metro Manila will be pushed back due to the enhanced community quarantine being implemented in Luzon.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with