DTI taps Walter Mart for Go Lokal! Stores
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - February 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with Walter Mart Supermarket Inc. for the launch of new Go Lokal! stores.

The DTI said Walter Mart, its 16th retail partner for the program, would be rolling out the Go Lokal! stores in its 35 branches nationwide.

DTI said the first Go Lokal! outlet under the new partnership would be launched on March 2 at the W Mall Macapagal in Pasay City.

Through the new Go Lokal! store, consumers can purchase the best Philippine food products manufactured by local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Among the products to be featured are dried fruit snacks, banana chips, cookie sticks, crispy squid, anchovies, and coffee in a tea bag.

While the new Go Lokal! store is opening next week, Walter Mart will continue to select products and suppliers to be part of the project to promote the country’s best products.

DTI is partnering with retailers for the Go Lokal! stores as part of efforts to support the development of MSMEs.

Through the Go Lokal! stores, MSMEs are able to access the mainstream market at almost zero cost.

At present, there are 123 Go Lokal! outlets nationwide.

DTI wants to promote the development of MSMEs as they account for bulk of  all registered businesses in the country.

The sector serves as the backbone of the economy, contributing about two-thirds of employment.

