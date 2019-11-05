TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
manufacturing
Data released Tuesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority showed manufacturing growth — as measured by the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) — dropped 3% in September from 1.3% increase in the same month last year.
AFP. file
Factory output sags for the 10th consecutive month in September
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine factory activity growth contracted for the tenth straight month in September, and the government now pins its hopes on demand during the holiday season and higher infrastructure spending to give the sector a boost.

Data released Tuesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority showed manufacturing growth — as measured by the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) — dropped 3% in September from 1.3% increase in the same month last year.

The sector has been declining since December last year, when VoPI sagged 9.3%.

“Despite the slowdown in the overall performance of the manufacturing sector for September 2019, we have observed improvements in various subsectors which can be attributed to the upcoming holiday season alongside lower inflation, stable exchange rate, and lower interest rate,” Socioeconomic Planning Undersecretary Adoracion Navarro said.

Adoracion added that higher infrastructure spending will sustain the demand for construction-related manufactures and support the sector’s growth. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

MANUFACTURING GROWTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN loses up to P400 million to piracy
By Louella Desiderio | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Media and entertainment giant ABS-CBN Corp. estimates to have lost P300 million to P400 million in revenue last year due to piracy.
Business
Pacquiao, Ma partner for e-commerce venture in Philippines
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
World boxing idol and Senator Manny Pacquiao and Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma have agreed to work together to put up logistics...
Business
McDonald's CEO forced out over 'consensual relationship' with employee
By Juliette Michel | 1 day ago
McDonald's announced Sunday that its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook was forced out after showing "poor judgment" by engaging...
Business
‘Wawa project delay to worsen water crisis’
By Iris Gonzales | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Ports tycoon Enrique Razon, who is making his foray into the water business, has warned that the water crisis in Metro Manila could worsen if the approval of his proposed Wawa Bulk Water Supply project would be delayed...
Business
The climb to 95 and higher
By Rey Gamboa | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
We’ve gotten greedier. Not that it means we’re losing our sense of reality.
Business
Latest
19 hours ago
Government trims debt pile to P7.91 trillion in September
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
Government’s debt pile slightly declined by 0.4 percent to P7.91 trillion as of end-September from P7.94 trillion a...
Business
19 hours ago
Insurance Commission releases guidelines on insurers’ dividends
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
The Insurance Commission has warned insurance companies that it cannot declare or distribute dividends unless they remain...
Business
Philippine factory conditions peak in October
By Czeriza Valencia | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine manufacturing conditions improved in October as production expanded alongside a solid upturn in new orders, according to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index.
19 hours ago
Business
SM Prime earnings up 18% in 9 months
By Iris Gonzales | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
SM Prime Holdings Inc. continued to post strong double-digit growth over the first nine months this year.
19 hours ago
Business
Third telco Dito targets 30% market share
By Richmond Mercurio | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. has a big target in its sights as it looks to secure nearly a third of the market in just the first few years of operations.
19 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with