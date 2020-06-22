COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The Philex Mining Corporation annual stockholders meeting will be held virtually on July 15, Wednesday at 4:00 PM.
Photo Release
Philex Mining Corporation: Notice of 2020 Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting
(The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2020 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Please be informed that the Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting (“AGM” or the “Meeting”) of Philex Mining Corporation (the “Company”) will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 4 p.m., and will be presided at TV 5 Media Center, Reliance St. Mandaluyong City. The meeting will be conducted virtually, and attendance at the meeting will be via remote communication only. 

The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows:

  1. Call to Order;
  2. Proof of required notice of the meeting;
  3. Certification of quorum;
  4. Reading and approval of the Minutes of the 26 June 2019 annual stockholders’ meeting and action thereon;
  5. Presentation of annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and action thereon;
  6. Ratification and approval of the acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers during the year 2019;
  7. Appointment of independent auditors;
  8. Election of directors, including independent directors;
  9. Other matters;
  10. Adjournment. 

For purposes of the Meeting, only stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. 

The Definitive Information Statement for the Meeting is posted on the Company’s website. To access the Definitive Information Statement, with the attached Management Report, Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019 and Proxy Form, please go to (http://www.philexmining.com.ph/). 

Attendance via remote communication. Stockholders who will attend the Meeting should email the Corporate Secretary at bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph not later than July 5, 2020. Certificated shareholders must indicate in the email their Stockholder ID number and submit a scanned copy of a valid current government ID. Uncertificated shareholders (shareholders who hold their shares through a PCD Nominee account), should submit a certification from their broker attesting that the stockholder is the beneficial owner of shares of stock of the Company (the number of shares must be indicated) and a valid government ID. 

Clarificatory questions regarding attendance via remote communication may be sent via email to bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph

Stockholders can be represented and vote at the Meeting by submitting the said proxy by email to bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph or by sending a physical copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the Company’s principal office at 2/F LaunchPad, Reliance corner Sheridan Streets, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The deadline for the submission of proxies is July 5, 2020. Proxy validation will be on July 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company’s office address indicated above. 

Online voting. Secured online or electronic voting will be available for stockholders. Stockholders who have pre-registered attendance via remote communication may vote online by logging on to http://www.philexmining.com.ph/investor-relations/vote-online to cast their votes. Online voting instruction are attached to the Notice as Annex “B”. Online voting will close at 12 noon on July 13, 2020. 

Open forum. There will be an Open Forum during the Meeting. Stockholders who will attend via remote communication should send their questions via email to bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph on or before 12 noon of July 13, 2020.

ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING PHILEX MINING CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Empire East announces virtual stockholders' meeting to be held in July
4 days ago
Empire East announces its virtual annual stockholders meeting this July.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
Premium Leisure Corp. to hold online stockholders meeting in June
30 days ago
Premium Leisure Corp. has announced its annual stockholders meeting slated for June 22 this year.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Filinvest Development Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
24 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Development Corporation (“FDC”)...
Biz Memos
fbfb
British Chamber chief on how Philippines' lockdown affected businesses
4 days ago
About 50% of British firms in the Philippines are medium- and small-scale enterprises who were affected by the extended lockdowns...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Latest
DMCI Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
June 16, 2020 - 8:00am
DMCI Holdings, Inc, announces its annual stockholders' meeting to be held virtually this July.
6 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
DMCI Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
June 15, 2020 - 12:00am
DMCI Holdings, Inc, announces its annual stockholders' meeting to be held virtually this July.
7 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
15 days ago
Eton Properties Philippines: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
15 days ago
The Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. annual stockholders' meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on June 29.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
32 days ago
Filinvest Land: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
32 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) will be conducted virtually...
Biz Memos
fbfb
47 days ago
Meralco announce virtual stockholders meeting in May
47 days ago
Meralco announced that it will hold its annual stockholders meeting virtually on May 26.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with