Philex Mining Corporation: Notice of 2020 Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Please be informed that the Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting (“AGM” or the “Meeting”) of Philex Mining Corporation (the “Company”) will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 4 p.m., and will be presided at TV 5 Media Center, Reliance St. Mandaluyong City. The meeting will be conducted virtually, and attendance at the meeting will be via remote communication only.

The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows:

Call to Order; Proof of required notice of the meeting; Certification of quorum; Reading and approval of the Minutes of the 26 June 2019 annual stockholders’ meeting and action thereon; Presentation of annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and action thereon; Ratification and approval of the acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers during the year 2019; Appointment of independent auditors; Election of directors, including independent directors; Other matters; Adjournment.

For purposes of the Meeting, only stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting.

The Definitive Information Statement for the Meeting is posted on the Company’s website. To access the Definitive Information Statement, with the attached Management Report, Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019 and Proxy Form, please go to (http://www.philexmining.com.ph/).

Attendance via remote communication. Stockholders who will attend the Meeting should email the Corporate Secretary at bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph not later than July 5, 2020. Certificated shareholders must indicate in the email their Stockholder ID number and submit a scanned copy of a valid current government ID. Uncertificated shareholders (shareholders who hold their shares through a PCD Nominee account), should submit a certification from their broker attesting that the stockholder is the beneficial owner of shares of stock of the Company (the number of shares must be indicated) and a valid government ID.

Clarificatory questions regarding attendance via remote communication may be sent via email to bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph.

Stockholders can be represented and vote at the Meeting by submitting the said proxy by email to bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph or by sending a physical copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the Company’s principal office at 2/F LaunchPad, Reliance corner Sheridan Streets, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The deadline for the submission of proxies is July 5, 2020. Proxy validation will be on July 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company’s office address indicated above.

Online voting. Secured online or electronic voting will be available for stockholders. Stockholders who have pre-registered attendance via remote communication may vote online by logging on to http://www.philexmining.com.ph/investor-relations/vote-online to cast their votes. Online voting instruction are attached to the Notice as Annex “B”. Online voting will close at 12 noon on July 13, 2020.

Open forum. There will be an Open Forum during the Meeting. Stockholders who will attend via remote communication should send their questions via email to bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph on or before 12 noon of July 13, 2020.