Abra closes in on MPBL North title

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion Abra Solid North stepped closer to the North Division crown by convincingly beating San Juan, 76-65, on Monday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the packed Gov. Andres Bernos Memorial Gymnasium in Bangued, Abra.

Learning from their scrambling 59-58 victory in Game 1, the Abra Weavers warmed up in the second half before cooling down in the last minute for a 2-0 lead, a win shy of sweeping the best-of-five series.

Filipino-Am DJ Fenner delivered 20 points, six rebounds and two assists, followed by reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Weavers, who led as far as 56-37 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Raven Gonzales, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, was chosen Best Player with 13 points, eight in the fourth quarter, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Given more playing time after an uneventful debut in Game 1, JD Cagulangan, the 2025 KBL (Korean Basketball League) Rookie of the Year, contributed seven points, six assists, five rebounds and two assists for Abra, which got six points and three rebounds from Tucker Molina.

Abra, the country's lone representative to the EASL (East Asia Super League) 2026-207 Season, will try to end the series in Game 3 on Saturday at a venue yet to be announced.

San Juan drew 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Mike Calisaan; 15 points, two rebounds and two assists from AC Soberano; and seven points, seven rebounds and three assists from Patrick Sleat.

Harold Alarcon was held to two points after going 0-of-9 from the field, same with James Kwekuteye, who canned 1-of-5 attempts.

The Weavers clustered 10 points, four by Tucker Molina, to pull away 47-31 and never yielded control.

The Weavers led, 35-27, at the break despite converting only four of 10 free throws.

Quezon, Binan break tie in South Finals

The South Division Finals resume at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday with Game 3 between Quezon Province and Binan Tatak Gel at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

The Quezon Huskers prevailed in Game 2, 74-54, at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City, leveling the series at 1-1. Binan took Game 1, 83-74.

Quezon, the reigning back-to-back division champion, will again lean on high flyers Cholo Anonuevo and Jolo Manansala, big man Ced Manzano, and its small but talented backcourt of Judel Fuentes, Cyrus Tabi, Alvin Abundo and Diego Dario.

Binan will bank on this year's MVP race pacesetter Nic Cabanero, Kenny Rocacurva, Carlo Lastimosa, Pamboy Raymundo, Renzo Subido and Michael Mabulac. (Pool story)