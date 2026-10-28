Pokemon Unite to shut down in 2027

MANILA, Philippines — Pokemon Unite, the Pokemon franchise's first team-based MOBA title, will officially end service on March 23, 2027, bringing to a close nearly six years of competition and a game that helped Filipino players establish themselves among the world's elite.

In an announcement Monday, the game's developers said service for both the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions of Pokemon Unite will end at 00:00 UTC on March 23, 2027. Sales of Aeos Gems and new Unite Club memberships were also suspended immediately after.

The end-of-service announcement marks the conclusion of a title that never reached the mainstream popularity of other esports staples in the Philippines but consistently produced world-class Filipino competitors.

The country's biggest breakthrough came in 2023, when all-Filipino squad OMO Abyssinian finished second at the Pokemon Unite World Championship 2023 in Yokohama, Japan. The team battled its way to the grand finals before falling to Luminosity Gaming, securing one of the greatest international achievements by a Philippine Pokemon esports team.

Filipino representation remained strong in the years that followed. In 2024, the Philippines sent two teams to the Pokemon Unite World Championship in Honolulu, with both Talon Esports and Issen Aumento advancing to the playoffs. Talon ultimately finished in the Top 8 after reaching the quarterfinals, while Issen Aumento secured a Top-16 finish in its world championship debut.

The momentum carried into 2025, when Talon PH, featuring some of the country's best players, qualified for the world championship in Anaheim and overcame numerous technical challenges en route to a playoff appearance. Much of that same core later competed as Team Nemesis, returning to the world championship stage in 2026 after overcoming visa-related hurdles ahead of the tournament in San Francisco.

The game's competitive run in the country reached another landmark that same year, when the Philippines captured the bronze medal in the Asian Games esports competition. After receiving a DNS in its opening group-stage match, the Philippine squad battled its way into the knockout rounds before eventually securing a spot on the podium.

Beyond the results, Pokemon Unite helped cultivate a dedicated community in the Philippines through local grassroots tournaments, regional qualifiers and international competitions. The game also provided an accessible entry point into esports for Pokemon fans when it launched in July 2021.

While the game's time is now drawing to a close, players will still have several months to celebrate its legacy. Developers have announced a special event and a new "library" feature arriving on November 12, 2026, allowing eligible players to preserve and revisit certain records and in-game content even after the servers shut down. Players will also be able to unlock various Unite licenses and Holowear released throughout the game's lifespan as part of the farewell update.

Competitive players, meanwhile, will have one final title to chase. The Pokemon Unite Aeos Crown 2027 Tokyo tournament will serve as the last major chapter in the game's esports history, with qualifiers beginning in December before the game officially reaches the end of its journey next year.