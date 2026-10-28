^

Sports

Alba, Lacsina, Soyud sparkle

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2026 | 12:31am
Alba, Lacsina, Soyud sparkle
Eli Soyud (right) scraped her way to a match-high 30 points, including key hits in the final two sets.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Setter Mars Alba, back from her Alas Pilipinas tour of duty, didn’t need much time to reconnect with her old Akari teammates.

It was evident in the Chargers’ 25-22, 25-27, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory over the Farm Fresh Foxies yesterday that bolstered their semifinal bid in the PVL All-Filipino Pulse Series at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Alba was all over the place, facilitating Akari’s relentless attack with 22 excellent sets while contributing in scoring with eight points and net defense with three blocks in leading her club to their second straight win against two defeats.

It was all about familiarity.

“Four games yung connection andun naman since one year ko na din sila nakakasama,” said the 27-year-old Marikina native. “Kailangan lang mag reconnect at mag refresh ng konti sa galaw ng team dahil matagal ko din sila hindi nakasama.”

Alba’s playmaking allowed Eli Soyud and Ivy Lacsina to go on attack mode.

Soyud scraped her way to a match-high 30 points including key hits in the final two sets while Lacsina uncorked 21 hits.

“Siyempre nagpapasalamat alo sa tiwalang binigay nila sa akin kaya yung sinabi nila paluin ko lang at huwag mag hesitate, ginawa ko naman,” said Soyud. “Walang nag da doubt, yun ang nakapag mo-motivate sa amin.”

Down a set after a flat start, Farm Fresh turned things around in the second set and ended up seizing the set and the next one to go 2-1 up.

But the Foxies slowed down and just couldn’t find a way to stop Soyud particularly in the fifth and deciding set where the latter totally took over.

The Foxies, who were led by Trisha Tubu’s 25 points, dropped to 2-2.

ALBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs target piece of lead

Bulldogs target piece of lead

7 hours ago
National U, coming off its biggest win of UAAP Season 89, takes on Ateneo today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the Bulldogs...
Sports
fbtw

Two riders of excellence

By Joaquin M. Henson | 7 hours ago
‘At the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the Philippines was represented by two decorated riders in equestrian events and while they failed to land a podium finish, their performance was heralded as a milestone...
Sports
fbtw
Season 2 of Pickle Yard Conference League slated Oct. 24

Season 2 of Pickle Yard Conference League slated Oct. 24

5 days ago
The Pickle Yard Conference League (PYCL) hopes to play a much bigger role in the rapidly growing sport of pickleball in the...
Sports
fbtw

Penaverde powers JRU over Lyceum

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Sanlea Penaverde prayed and patiently waited for his time to come.
Sports
fbtw
Brewers one win away from WS title

Brewers one win away from WS title

7 hours ago
With a devastating 16-hit batting performance and masterful pitching by Robert Gasser, the Milwaukee Brewers routed Tampa...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pickleball star Anna Bright embraces Philippine culture, backs Manila's push to host PPA Asia Tour

Pickleball star Anna Bright embraces Philippine culture, backs Manila's push to host PPA Asia Tour

10 hours ago
World doubles and mixed doubles second-ranked pickleball star Anna Bright was immediately blown away by a massive wave of...
Sports
fbtw
Nike brings back running shoes series after over a decade

Nike brings back running shoes series after over a decade

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
Nike is bringing back its Skylon 11 series of running shoes, about a decade since they were last sold.
Sports
fbtw
Chargers outlast Foxies to boost semis push

Chargers outlast Foxies to boost semis push

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Chargers’ 25-22, 25-27, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory over the Farm Fresh Foxies Tuesday bolstered their semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Homegrowns gain spotlight in inaugural MPVA men's volleyball tilt

Homegrowns gain spotlight in inaugural MPVA men's volleyball tilt

15 hours ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) will prioritize homegrown players when it launches its inaugural men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with