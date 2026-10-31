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Sports

Road Warriors cruise past Fuel Masters en route to PBA semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 7:59pm
Road Warriors cruise past Fuel Masters en route to PBA semis
NLEX guard Robert Bolick (8)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX's road to the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals has been cleared. 

The Warriors stamped their ticket to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals after completely obliterating the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 137-89, Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. 

NLEX swept the Fuel Masters in three games and is now awaiting the quarterfinal series between Rain or Shine and Converge. 

Robert Bolick finished with 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Deonte Burton and Schonny Winston added 19 markers each. 

“Extremely, extremely proud of our guys. The one thing that stood out when I came back that first week together with this group was just the work ethic. Sobrang sipag sila, lahat sila,” NLEX head coach Jimmy Alapag said. 

“We practice early in the morning and everybody's in the gym two hours before practice starts, ready to work. And I think that speaks to not just [Bolick,] but it speaks to the entire group. And I'm grateful to have the opportunity to coach them,” he added.

And I'm extremely proud that not only that we're in the semifinals, but now they get a chance to do something great. 

NLEX ran away as early as the first quarter, turning a 15-16 deficit to a 43-21 lead at the end of the frame. 

This set the tone the rest of the way, as the Road Warriors continued to pounce on their opponents. 

The lead grew to as much as 50 points, 137-87, after a 4-pointer by Xyrus Torres. 

A layup by JC Cullar cut it to 48 and set the final score. 

Kevin Alas and LJay Gonzales had 12 points each while Enoch Valdez chipped in 10 in the win. 

Marcellus Earlington carried the offense for Phoenix with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kai Ballungay had 16 points in the loss.

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
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