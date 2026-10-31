^

Sports

Tropang 5G send strong semis message after sweeping Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 10:05pm
Tropang 5G send strong semis message after sweeping Hotshots
TNT Tropang 5G's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Next up: Semifinals. 

The TNT Tropang 5G blasted the Magnolia Hotshots, 98-87, in Game 3 to sweep their PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals series Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. 

TNT is now awaiting the winner of the Barangay Ginebra-San Miguel quarterfinal clash.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson exploded for 38 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in the win. Rey Nambatac added 13 markers, five boards and five dimes. 

Magnolia was trailing by just nine, 41-50, at the half. 

But a 19-7 run to start the third quarter, capped by a Hollis-Jefferson jumper, pushed the Tropang 5G ahead by 21, 69-48, with 4:37 left in the frame. 

A triple by Chris Koon snapped the run, but TNT just kept on coming. 

The lead grew to 26, 79-53, in the period after a Nambatac deuce. 

Come the fourth, Magnolia pumped life into their campaign, slicing the deficit to 13, 78-91, after a triple by Gab Gomez with 2:22 remaining. 

But the deficit was too big to come back from. 

RR Pogoy had 12 points while Calvin Oftana chipped in 10 in the win.

KJ Buffen paced the Hotshots with 31 points, five rebounds and two assists. Ian Sangalang added 12 markers.

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

TNT TROPANG 5G
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gin Kings one win away

Gin Kings one win away

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Strike back for San Miguel Beer? No, make it a second strike for Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
In-form Fernandez reaches Tokyo final

In-form Fernandez reaches Tokyo final

8 hours ago
Canada's Leylah Fernandez reached the Tokyo final with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Eala yields to Shnaider a second time around

Eala yields to Shnaider a second time around

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala fell prey to Diana Shnaider of Russia for the second time around, surrendering a tough 6-2, 6-7 (5), 4-6 meltdown...
Sports
fbtw
Cloud 9 aces vs world&rsquo;s best

Cloud 9 aces vs world’s best

By Nelson Beltran | 23 hours ago
 No promise, no expectation – just all heart.
Sports
fbtw
Shin dominates ICTSI Apo

Shin dominates ICTSI Apo

23 hours ago
Micah Shin shrugged off rain-soaked conditions and an early charge from Russell Bautista to pull off a breakaway nine-shot...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hopkins steals show, enters quarterfinals of World Surf League Siargao tilt

Hopkins steals show, enters quarterfinals of World Surf League Siargao tilt

6 hours ago
World No. 14 Yolanda Hopkins pulled off a major reversal, knocking out World No. 3 Gabriela Bryan to advance to the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Content creator MK raves about Philippines' basketball passion

Content creator MK raves about Philippines' basketball passion

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Simply electric. 
Sports
fbtw
Letran&rsquo;s Jimboy Estrada leads Letran to twice-to-beat edge

Letran’s Jimboy Estrada leads Letran to twice-to-beat edge

8 hours ago
Jimboy Estrada rose to the occasion as Colegio de San Juan de Letran became the first team to secure a twice-to-beat advantage...
Sports
fbtw
New local golf show tees off Sunday, brings the sport closer to fans

New local golf show tees off Sunday, brings the sport closer to fans

8 hours ago
Golf is enjoying a remarkable surge in popularity in the Philippines, with more Filipinos taking up the sport, driving ranges...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with