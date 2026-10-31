Tropang 5G send strong semis message after sweeping Hotshots

MANILA, Philippines -- Next up: Semifinals.

The TNT Tropang 5G blasted the Magnolia Hotshots, 98-87, in Game 3 to sweep their PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals series Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

TNT is now awaiting the winner of the Barangay Ginebra-San Miguel quarterfinal clash.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson exploded for 38 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in the win. Rey Nambatac added 13 markers, five boards and five dimes.

Magnolia was trailing by just nine, 41-50, at the half.

But a 19-7 run to start the third quarter, capped by a Hollis-Jefferson jumper, pushed the Tropang 5G ahead by 21, 69-48, with 4:37 left in the frame.

A triple by Chris Koon snapped the run, but TNT just kept on coming.

The lead grew to 26, 79-53, in the period after a Nambatac deuce.

Come the fourth, Magnolia pumped life into their campaign, slicing the deficit to 13, 78-91, after a triple by Gab Gomez with 2:22 remaining.

But the deficit was too big to come back from.

RR Pogoy had 12 points while Calvin Oftana chipped in 10 in the win.

KJ Buffen paced the Hotshots with 31 points, five rebounds and two assists. Ian Sangalang added 12 markers.