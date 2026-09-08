Est Cola dominates Nxled to seize PVL Invitational crown

Est Cola also became the second guest squad to win this conference after Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze did the trick three years ago.

MANILA, Philippines — The long arm of Thailand volleyball power reaches the Philippines as its club team Est Cola overpowered Nxled, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19, Tuesday night to emerge the PVL Invitational champion at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Thais were overpowering on this one as they had all the answers every time the Chameleons tried to turn the tide in their favor in squeezing out the relatively quick straight set win and snaring the championship over a field of four local clubs and one from Vietnam.

It capped what had been a strong performance for Est Cola despite falling right on its very first outing on local soil against last year’s titlist PLDT last Auust. 31.

From there, the young Thais were unstoppable, winning their last five assignments including this one that mattered most — the finale.

Est Cola also became the second guest squad to win this conference after Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze did the trick three years ago.

Everybody thought the Chameleons, who made their finals appearance in franchise history, would give the Thais a fight after the two fought a pulsating five-set duel that the visiting squad eventually won.

But Est Cola never gave Nxled a chance and just utterly dominated their much-awaited rematch.

It was a proud moment for the Thais, whose national women’s team recently accomplished what was never done before by any Southeast Asian nation — qualify to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.

It underscored Thailand’s domination of not just the region but the whole Asian continent as well.

But Nxled — without its star player Brooke Van Sickle who was out due to shoulder issues — has nothing to be ashamed of as this was its best finish since joining the league three years ago.