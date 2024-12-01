5150 Triathlon headed to Samal next year

Bridgeport on Samal Island promises an unforgettable experience for both triathletes and spectators, offering a stunning backdrop of one of the country's most enchanting tropical paradises.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon is poised to offer a memorable race in Samal, Davao del Norte.

Scheduled for Sept. 21, 2025, this inaugural event promises a scenic yet challenging course, solidifying Samal Island's status as a premier destination for wellness and adventure.

Taking place in the luxurious Bridgeport community, the race features a 1.5km swim in crystal-clear waters, a 40km bike ride along the scenic Samal Circumferential Road, and a 10km run through Samal’s vibrant business center.

A Sprint Distance race, with shorter swim, bike and run segments, will also be held for beginners and seasoned athletes seeking a quicker challenge.

Registration opens on Dec. 3, 2024. For details, visit ironman.com or email [email protected].

Island Garden City of Samal Mayor Al David Uy and Damosa Land president Cary Lagdameo emphasized the race’s alignment with Samal’s goals for health, wellness and sustainable tourism.

Organized by The IRONMAN Group, preparations are already in full swing for this blue-ribbon endurance race, to be held in the stunning Bridgeport community, a 13-hectare marina community, offering a stunning race venue with its East Coast Hampton-inspired design and modern amenities.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the beauty of Samal while promoting the well-being of our community," said Mayor Uy.

The event is part of the 5150 and Sunrise Sprint series, aiming to introduce newcomers to triathlons while challenging experienced competitors.

"Bridgeport blends Samal’s natural beauty with modern amenities, offering athletes and spectators an unparalleled experience," said Lagdameo.

Princess Galura, general manager of IRONMAN Group’s Sunrise Events Inc., echoed these sentiments, saying: "Samal’s unique charm and warm hospitality make it the perfect location for a world-class race that will leave lasting memories."