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Avaricio chases breakthrough win in China Tour

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 1, 2026 | 5:28pm
Avaricio chases breakthrough win in China Tour
Chanelle Avaricio
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Chanelle Avaricio goes into battle as the lone Filipina in the Straits Cup Ladies Classic, hoping to turn another international opportunity into the breakthrough victory she has been chasing on the China LPGA Tour.

The ICTSI-backed ace opens her campaign Wednesday at the Tianjin Tuanbo Lake Golf Club’s CD course in Tianjin, China, facing a strong international field in the 54-hole championship that carries a total purse of CNY800,000.

Avaricio was originally expected to be joined by a couple of fellow Ladies Philippine Golf Tour standouts, but their withdrawals left her as the Philippines’ lone representative in the event. Far from being daunted by the added challenge, however, the multi-titled LPGT campaigner remains focused on putting together a solid performance — and, if everything falls into place, making a serious run at the title.

She starts from the back nine at 12:13 p.m., alongside local bets Yuhan Fang and Yihan Zhao in a group that should provide an early test against players familiar with the Tianjin layout.

The Straits Cup brings together leading players and several rising talents from Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and host China, giving Avaricio another opportunity to measure her game against a wider international field.

More importantly, the tournament fits neatly into a busy stretch of the Filipino ace’s schedule.

The event, which also counts as a leg of the LPGA of Taiwan Tour, serves as part of Avaricio’s buildup for the resumption of the LPGT next week at Summit Point in Batangas. It likewise forms part of her preparation for the Kendra Tire Cup, the LPGT-TLPGA co-sanctioned championship set Sept. 23-25 at the Taichung International Golf Club in Taiwan.

Twenty LPGT players are confirmed to see action in the Taiwan tournament, making Avaricio’s China campaign an important opportunity to sharpen her game before another major international test.

Avaricio comes into the Straits Cup looking to rediscover the form that carried her to victory at the Pinewoods leg of the LPGT in Baguio last July. She conquered the demanding Pinewoods layout for one of her latest victories, but found the going tougher at Pradera Verde, where she settled for a joint sixth-place finish.

The contrasting results have only added fuel to her desire to put together a more complete performance in the next tournaments.

A strong showing in Tianjin would give Avaricio valuable momentum heading into Summit Point and, eventually, Taiwan, where she will again be tested against an international cast.

CHANELLE AVARICIO

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