^

Sports

Norman Black eyed as Gilas coach for SEA Games -- sources

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 30, 2025 | 11:43am
Norman Black eyed as Gilas coach for SEA Games -- sources

MANILA, Philippines -- Who will coach Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games?

The PBA board is set to meet for the composition of the Philippine men's basketball team in time for the SEA Games, STAR/Philstar.com sources said.

Sourcs said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Grassroots Program Player Identification and Development head Norman Black could be named the head coach of the national team in December.

Black formerly coached the then-Sinag Pilipinas back in the 2011 edition of the biennial meet. The Kiefer Ravena-led team won the gold medal there.

Black won numerous titles in the PBA as well as the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP. 

Back in May, current Gilas head coach Tim Cone said he may beg off from the SEA Games if it will not be composed of the current players in his pool. For now, it is unsure whether the pool made up of PBA players, as well as KBL and Japan B.League standouts, will be the core of the team. 

The SEA Games will be held in December in Thailand. It will most likely coincide with PBA Season 50.

Gilas is the defending champion in the SEA Games 5x5 men’s basketball. The team finished second in the 2021 edition.

Cone and the Philippine delegation will be flying off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for the FIBA Asia Cup, which will run from August 5-17.

GILAS PILIPINAS

NORMAN BLACK

SEA GAMES
