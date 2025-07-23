^

P5,000 allowance hike for national athletes okayed

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 2:49pm
The Philippine Sports Commission building in Manila as seen in this undated photo release.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission officially approved recently the monthly stipend increase worth P5,000 for all national athletes and coaches that was earlier announced by its chairman Pato Gregorio.

It was announced through a one-page advisory letter disseminated by PSC OIC-executive director Guillermo Iroy Jr. to all national sports associations.

The letter also stated it will be effective next month.

Also, national team members will no longer be required to submit a daily time record signed individually as well as the comprehensive activity report.

“In place of these documents, NSAs are now required to submit the newly adopted monthly training attendance certification,” said Iroy.

“This certification must be duly signed by the NSA president or secretary-general and notarized, and shall serve as the official basis for qualified members of the national training pool to receive their allowance for the particular month.”

Iroy said the process “aims to enhance efficiency, streamline administrative requirements, while maintaining accountability in the disbursement of government support.”

“It’s great to be a national athlete if the support is continuous,” said national para chess team member Sander Severino.

“It’s a blessing considering the rising cost of living,” Henry Lopez, Severino’s teammate, said.

“Great move. Hope it will be sustained in years to come,” said national women’s chess team Janelle Mae Frayna.

