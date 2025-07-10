Lim rules singles tourney; Olivarez-Anasta shines in doubles

MANILA, Philippines — Alberto Lim Jr. reaffirmed his supremacy over rival Eric Jed Olivarez, grinding out a tense-filled opening set before pulling away in the second to hack out a 7-5, 6-2 victory and clinch the Mayor Benedict Calderon Cup National Open Tennis Championship singles crown at the Lado del Rio Resort and Roxas Tennis Club in Roxas, Isabela last Tuesday.

The 26-year-old former junior standout, who also drubbed Olivarez for the Iloilo National Open last April, was in top form all week, cruising past Martelino Ezio, 6-0, 2-2 (ret.) in the opening round. He then dismantled Pablo Gonzaga, 6-0, 6-1, and Nilo Ledama, 6-2, 6-0, before advancing to the final with a 6-0, 2-0 (ret.) win over Vicente Anasta in the semifinals.

Olivarez, who was seeking payback after his Iloilo setback, earned his spot in the finals with commanding wins over Raven Matias (6-1, 6-1), Philippe Coteron (6-3, 6-0) and Noel Salupado (6-2, 6-1), before surviving a scare from John Benedict Aguilar in a grueling 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 semis duel.

But Lim proved too steady in their title clash, weathering Olivarez’s aggressive shot-making in a tight opening set, then shifting into high gear in the second to secure another Open crown in the event staged as part of the 77th Araw ng Roxas celebrations and geared towards enhancing grassroots tennis in the country amid the continued rise of Filipino tennis star Alex Eala.

Olivarez, however, gained a measure of revenge in the men’s doubles finals, teaming up with Vicente Anasta to upend Lim and Lance Fernandez in a pulsating 6-7(6), 6-4, 10-8 decision that denied Lim a sweep of the tournament sponsored by Mayor Benedict Calderon and supported by the Palawan Pawnshop tennis circuit, led by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

In a showdown that had fans on edge, both pairs held serve throughout the first set, pushing the frame to a tiebreaker where Lim and Fernandez edged out their rivals, 8-6. Undeterred, Olivarez and Anasta mounted a spirited comeback in the second, erasing a 2-4 deficit by reeling off four straight games to level the match and force a decider.

The match tiebreak began with Olivarez and Anasta surging ahead 3-0 and then stretching their lead to 9-3 with precise volleys and aggressive net play. But Lim and Fernandez, refusing to go down quietly, launched a fiery comeback, winning four straight points to inch within 8-9 and putting the pressure back on their opponents.

With momentum shifting, Olivarez and Anasta regrouped just in time, converting on their second match point to seal the thrilling win and cap one of the most electrifying doubles finals in recent years.

In other results, Jing Cabauatan and Rachelle Meneses topped the Classified Women’s B- division; Beverlyn Galleta and Cristina Espinosa ruled the Classified Women’s B+; Ivan Manila and Neil Tanggalin took the Legends Men’s 30-and-below title; Cliff Acaso and Roy Tan bagged the Legends Men’s 30-and-above plum; Reynante Galvante and Apollo Torres emerged victorious in the Legends Men’s 40- and 50-and-above; Gerry Monsanto and Manny Lucas dominated the Legends Men’s 60-and-above; while Paula Uy and Loucas Fernandez secured the Open Mixed title.

Up next on the Palawan Pawnshop–PPS-PEPP calendar is the Rep. Eric Olivarez National Open, set to unfold from July 19-30 at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque. For details and registration, contact PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.