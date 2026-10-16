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Sports

Lady Knights fan playoff hopes, oust Lady Red Spikers

Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 5:53pm
Lady Knights fan playoff hopes, oust Lady Red Spikers
Letran's Judiel Nitura
(SSL photo)

Games Saturday:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. --- FEU vs EAC

3 p.m. --- Ateneo vs SSC-R

5 p.m. --- UP vs Lyceum

 

MANILA, Philippines -- Letran breathed life into its playoffs hopes after eliminating San Beda University from contention, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21, in Pool A of the 2026 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Unity Cup on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. 

Judiel Nitura sparked the Lady Knights’ comeback from three points down in the middle of the third frame, powering a decisive 7-0 blitz to regain control on their way to their second win in three games.

Letran moved up to solo second behind defending champion National University (3-0), which is already through to the next stage of the league’s centerpiece competition, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R&B Milk Tea.   

Nitura scored seven of her 11 points in the third set while Kaizah Huyno and Gia Maquilang contributed eight markers each for the reigning NCAA champions, who can book the last playoffs seat in the group with a win over University of Perpetual Help System DALTA on Sunday.

“Sobrang laki ng panalo na ito for us kasi working kami as a team. Marami kaming bago and maraming nawalang seniors sa amin. So, kailangan din naming i-work talaga ang sarili namin and 'yung kabuuan ng team,” Nitura said.

Letran trailed the Lady Red Spikers, 16-19, in the third frame after a Katrina Dela Cruz hit.

Maquilang answered with a kill followed by back-to-back points by Nitura and consecutive kill blocks by Huyno. Nitura punctuated the Lady Knights’ barrage with two straight spikes for a 23-19 advantage.

A 1-2 play by setter Jasmine Monte quelled Letran’s rampage before Nitura pushed her team at match point with an offspeed hit.

San Beda saved a matchpoint on an overcooked serve by Nitura but Maquilang sealed it for the Lady Knights with a thunderous spike.

The Lady Red Spikers absorbed a third defeat in as many outings, knocking them out of the race for a spot in the next phase of the tournament, supported by Smart, PusoP.com DICT, Executive Optical, Milo and Summit Natural Drinking Water.

Janelle Bachar led San Beda with 12 points, all from attacks.

Daisy Cagas had nine markers while Dela Cruz and Khim Culanay added six each for the Lady Red Spikers, who gave Letran 28 free points off errors.   

San Beda will close its campaign against Arellano University on Sunday.    

All games in the competition, which has the Philippine Sports Commission, the Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology, Jersey Haven, Solar Sports and 12 Beyond Production as technical partners, are available live and on demand via PusoP.com and Solar Sports. (Pool story)

SSL

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