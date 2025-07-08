ASICS 'Meta: Time: Trials' gives runners chance to top personal bests

MANILA, Philippines — A race for passionate runners seeking to test their own limits has been recently launched via the ASICS Meta: Time: Trials scheduled October 19 at the Vermosa in Imus, Cavite.

ASICS brand communication executive Diego Verge de Dios said Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum that they’re staging the 10-kilometer race with a goal of encouraging participants to strive to eclipse their personal best.

“Our event is a testament to our commitment to see our runners surpass their personal best,” said De Dios, who was accompanied by Sonak brand communication manager Faith So and tech product trainer Rey Maniego.

The top three men and women in the invitational class and the top five in the open section will be given special prizes that ASICS will announce on its social media accounts soon.

This unique race actually made its global debut in Malaga, Spain three years ago and was followed by successful editions in Southeast Asia the same year in Thailand and Malaysia the next year.

Interestingly, national team mainstays Sonny Wagdos excelled last year and Richard Salano, an ASICS endorser, shone bright in Bangkok two years ago.