Tropang 5G dispose of Painters for third straight PBA finals stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 10:29pm
Tropang 5G dispose of Painters for third straight PBA finals stint
TNT's Jordan Heading
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Grand Slam aspirations of the TNT Tropang 5G are right on track.

TNT punched a ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after pulling away late from the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 97-89, in Game 6 of their best-of-seven semifinal series Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jordan Heading powered TNT with 29 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser backstopped with 17 markers and five boards. 

Glenn Khobuntin chipped in 16. 

The game was tight through three quarters, with Rain or Shine holding a 70-69 advantage heading to the final frame.

The contest was tied at 80-all with 5:44 remaining after a layup by Adrian Nocum.

But TNT heated up in a nick of time thanks to a spark started by Jordan Heading.

The team unleashed a massive 14-2 run capped by a layup by Heading to take a 94-82 lead with 1:12 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Caelan Tiongson halted the run, but finishing touches by Glenn Khobuntin and Heading kept their distance and put the cherry on top.

Things got chippy late, though, with Khobuntin and Jhonard Clarito right in the middle of it all.

The situation blew over a few minutes and technical fouls later.

A 4-pointer by Tiongson sliced the deficit to eight, 89-97, with 13 seconds remaining, but it was too late.

Tiongson carried the offensive load for Rain or Shine with 30 points on an efficient 10-of-15 clip to go with six rebounds. Andrei Caracut added 15 markers, while Adrian Nocum had 11.

Now, TNT will be waiting for their opponent in the finals. This will be a welcome rest for the depleted team, who missed RR Pogoy and Kelly Williams in a few games in the semis.

The Tropang 5G will face either the San Miguel Beermen or Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, who will battle in a sudden-death Game 7 on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The finals, meanwhile, will tip off next Sunday.

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
