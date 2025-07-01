Philippine climbing body eyes Olympic membership

MANILA, Philippines — The popular and extremely challenging sport of climbing can now reach a wider audience in the country with the formation of Pilipinas Climbing Inc. (PCI) headed by obstacle racing pioneer Atty. Al Agra.

The PCI, according to Agra, is already recognized by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFCP), and is in the process of seeking regular membership in the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Agra said the PCI is off to a fast start as far as organization and competition is concerned. In fact, a team carrying the national colors is leaving for Malaysia on Thursday to compete in the Asean Sport Climbing Championships where six gold medals are at stake.

“We look forward to competing and winning the gold and not just showing up,” Agra told the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Up next for the young association is another competition in Singapore and then the Southeast Games in Thailand in December. Sport climbing is also included in the Asian Games and the Olympics.

“We can be world class in this sport,” said PCI chairman Franz Lim, who was also joined by auditor Ina Pahati, coach Miel Pahati, athletes Yca Dizon and John Veloria, and Agra in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

“We want to promote the sport for everyone, including Para athletes. This is for everyone. The main challenge is sustainability, that’s why I hope the POC accepts us as member and then the PSC for funding,” said Agra, adding that currently, there are 20 climbing gyms in the country.

Competitive sport climbing is performed on artificial structures, and is divided into three events: speed (racing side by side aiming to get to the top of 15-meter walls); lead (climbing walls as high as possible on a limited time); and bouldering (climbing short and challenging routes known as “problems”).