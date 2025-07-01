^

Sports

Philippine climbing body eyes Olympic membership

Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 3:55pm
Philippine climbing body eyes Olympic membership
Members of the Philippine Climbing Inc. led by President Atty. Al Agra (center) during Tuesday's PSA Forum.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The popular and extremely challenging sport of climbing can now reach a wider audience in the country with the formation of Pilipinas Climbing Inc. (PCI) headed by obstacle racing pioneer Atty. Al Agra.

The PCI, according to Agra, is already recognized by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFCP), and is in the process of seeking regular membership in the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Agra said the PCI is off to a fast start as far as organization and competition is concerned. In fact, a team carrying the national colors is leaving for Malaysia on Thursday to compete in the Asean Sport Climbing Championships where six gold medals are at stake.

“We look forward to competing and winning the gold and not just showing up,” Agra told the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Up next for the young association is another competition in Singapore and then the Southeast Games in Thailand in December. Sport climbing is also included in the Asian Games and the Olympics.

“We can be world class in this sport,” said PCI chairman Franz Lim, who was also joined by auditor Ina Pahati, coach Miel Pahati, athletes Yca Dizon and John Veloria, and Agra in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

“We want to promote the sport for everyone, including Para athletes. This is for everyone. The main challenge is sustainability, that’s why I hope the POC accepts us as member and then the PSC for funding,” said Agra, adding that currently, there are 20 climbing gyms in the country.

Competitive sport climbing is performed on artificial structures, and is divided into three events: speed (racing side by side aiming to get to the top of 15-meter walls); lead (climbing walls as high as possible on a limited time); and bouldering (climbing short and challenging routes known as “problems”).

CLIMBING

PILIPINAS CLIMBING INC

PSA FORUM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girl &lsquo;AA&rsquo; passes away

Gilas girl ‘AA’ passes away

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls and National University Lady Bullpups player Ashlyn “AA” Abong passed away yesterday after...
Sports
fbtw
Her time will come

Her time will come

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The fairy tale of Alex in Wonderland continues to unfold, one magical chapter after another. Alex Eala is now ranked World...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

2 days ago
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno-Domagoso has named former national team athlete Dale Evangelista as chairman of the Manila Sports...
Sports
fbtw
'No panic&rsquo;, says Medvedev after shock Wimbledon exit

'No panic’, says Medvedev after shock Wimbledon exit

6 hours ago
Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev said he was "not panicking" after a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz survives, Sabalenka cruises on Wimbledon's hottest opening day

Alcaraz survives, Sabalenka cruises on Wimbledon's hottest opening day

6 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare in his Wimbledon opener, while Aryna Sabalenka kept her cool to progress on the hottest...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saudi's Al Hilal knocks Manchester City out of Club World Cup in huge shock

Saudi's Al Hilal knocks Manchester City out of Club World Cup in huge shock

4 hours ago
Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal sent English giant Manchester City crashing out of the Club World Cup, snatching a shock...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao cries foul over 'dangerous' infractions vs Rain or Shine players

Guiao cries foul over 'dangerous' infractions vs Rain or Shine players

4 hours ago
The physicality is heating up in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series between the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Talk...
Sports
fbtw
Corpus, Chan aim high in $2-million International Series Morocco

Corpus, Chan aim high in $2-million International Series Morocco

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
The International Series — and the Asian Tour itself — welcomes Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan with open arms...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Lim in Calderon Cup National Open tennis tourney

All eyes on Lim in Calderon Cup National Open tennis tourney

5 hours ago
Alberto Lim Jr. sets out as the marked man once again as he aims to reassert his status as the country’s top tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with