High school standout Akowe headed to UST Tigers

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 2:21pm
High school standout Akowe headed to UST Tigers
Collins Akowe has anchored the Bullpups’ back-to-back Finals appearances en route to the Season MVP award in Season 86 as one of the best young stars in the country.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Former UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player Collins Akowe is taking his talents to University of Santo Tomas from the National University-Nazareth School for his collegiate campaign starting in Season 88.

The Nigerian slotman has already committed to the Tigers and will be eligible to play in the UAAP seniors division this season right away straight from high school.

Akowe has anchored the Bullpups’ back-to-back Finals appearances en route to the Season MVP award in Season 86 as one of the best young stars in the country.

In Season 87, the UAAP introduced a new award of Best Foreign Student-Athlete (FSA) which the 6-foot-10 sensation also took in convincing fashion with norms of 20.8 points, 18.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks.

And those are the numbers coach Pido Jarencio could bank on in a bid to level up UST’s rebuilding phase after a Final Four return last season.

Akowe’s arrival comes in the nick of time for the Tigers, whose top FSA Mo Tounkara left the program this year to play pro overseas.

Peter Osang has been filling Tounkara’s FSA spot in the meantime as UST shores up its preparations in the ongoing PlayTime Cares Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup.

Aside from Akowe, UST also acquired Kristian Porter from Ateneo and Tiger Cub Koji Buenaflor in a continuous bid to beef up its arsenal led by Nic Cabañero and Forthsky Padrigao.

UST, which finished third with a 7-7 slate and fell short in the semis against eventual champion University of the Philippines last season, is gunning to end an 19-year title drought since Season 69 also under Jarencio before his grand return. 

