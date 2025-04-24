^

Sports

Cancelation looms for PBA 2025 All-Star Weekend

Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 10:20am
Cancelation looms for PBA 2025 All-Star Weekend
Willie Marcial
Wikipedia.org

MANILA, Philippines — PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the annual All-Star Weekend will most likely be cancelled.

Originally slated to take place in Davao from May 2-4, this year's iteration of the annual showcase was postponed last April 16 amid security concerns.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, April 23, Marcial admitted that the league is struggling to find a new host city for the much-anticipated festivities. 

He said conversations with their prospective cities fell through after the parties couldn’t agree on a time frame.

“Kasi yun mga kausap natin probinsya hindi pwede sila sa mga dates na yun. E kapag umabot tayo ng mga July, mag-Finals na,” Marcial explained. 

The league is aiming to hold the event after the elections, which is around May 16-17.

The looming cancellation will mark the first time since the pandemic that the PBA will not have an All-Star event.

While the event is in danger of being cancelled, Marcial guaranteed that the players will continue to receive their grass fund.

“Yun kanilang grass fund ibibigay pa rin namin,” Marcial declared. — Ravi Tan, intern

PBA

PBA ALL-STAR

PBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

WILLIE MARCIAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tigresses seal semis passage

Tigresses seal semis passage

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Santo Tomas booted out University of the Philippines while sealing its entry into the Final Four with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-18...
Sports
fbtw
Prayers for Jonathan

Prayers for Jonathan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Jonathan Peñalosa, who failed in a bid to wrest the WBA flyweight crown from Korea’s Yong Kang Kim in 1992, is...
Sports
fbtw
Luka, Lakers bounce back

Luka, Lakers bounce back

11 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 31 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 to...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Creamline face tall odds

PLDT, Creamline face tall odds

11 hours ago
Here comes the tough part.
Sports
fbtw
Espedido, Sarines keep hot romp

Espedido, Sarines keep hot romp

11 hours ago
Mavis Espedido and Lisa Sarines continued their stellar run by sweeping the second leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Swiatek glad for high expectations ahead of Madrid title defense

Swiatek glad for high expectations ahead of Madrid title defense

1 hour ago
Iga Swiatek says she has grown accustomed to the high pressure of expectations she shoulders each clay-court season, and that...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy says his Masters win 'resonated' with public

McIlroy says his Masters win 'resonated' with public

1 hour ago
Masters champion Rory McIlroy said the public's reaction to his enthralling victory at Augusta National had shown that...
Sports
fbtw
Tabal vies in EVA Air Marathon

Tabal vies in EVA Air Marathon

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Around 24,000 runners including Filipina Olympian Mary Joy Tabal test their mettle on the road at the heart of Taiwan in the...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX catches TNT off guard

NLEX catches TNT off guard

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Just as it spoiled the debut of last conference’s semifinalist Rain or Shine, NLEX tarnished the maiden appearance of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with