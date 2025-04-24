Cancelation looms for PBA 2025 All-Star Weekend

MANILA, Philippines — PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the annual All-Star Weekend will most likely be cancelled.

Originally slated to take place in Davao from May 2-4, this year's iteration of the annual showcase was postponed last April 16 amid security concerns.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, April 23, Marcial admitted that the league is struggling to find a new host city for the much-anticipated festivities.

He said conversations with their prospective cities fell through after the parties couldn’t agree on a time frame.

“Kasi yun mga kausap natin probinsya hindi pwede sila sa mga dates na yun. E kapag umabot tayo ng mga July, mag-Finals na,” Marcial explained.

The league is aiming to hold the event after the elections, which is around May 16-17.

The looming cancellation will mark the first time since the pandemic that the PBA will not have an All-Star event.

While the event is in danger of being cancelled, Marcial guaranteed that the players will continue to receive their grass fund.

“Yun kanilang grass fund ibibigay pa rin namin,” Marcial declared. — Ravi Tan, intern