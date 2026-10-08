Palawan juniors tennis returns to Mindanao for two-week talent hunt

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s longest-running grassroots tennis talent-search returns to Mindanao for another two-week swing, with the Palawan Pawnshop Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships getting under way Thursday at the RGS and MIbang courts in Dipolog City.

The Group 2 tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Ranking, opened with action in four of the eight age-group divisions for boys and girls, with a fresh crop of prospects expected to emerge as established contenders battle to strengthen their rankings and build momentum on the national junior circuit.

The spotlight shifts to the premier boys’ 18-and-under division Friday, with Keyan Sarip, Christian Dalida, Glandy Tatad and Hazer Malicay leading separate title bids in a field that also includes Jayson Pañares, Ivan Romero, Sky Bacongga and Clark Abalo.

A similarly competitive cast is lined up in the girls’ 18-and-U class, where Joy Busig, Marlyn Mesiana, Julienne Aliser and Summer Regalado banner the field against Princess Pampula, Gifthea Sisi, Angelica Acido and Gabrielle Bulado.

With ranking points and momentum at stake, the contenders are expected to go all out in the two-week Mindanao swing, which moves to Pagadian City next week. For details and registration, contact tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The tournament is part of the long-running program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro to broaden the sport’s reach, discover promising players from the countryside and provide them with a pathway to higher-level competition and training.

Sarip, Tatad and Bacongga will also see action in the boys’ 16-and-U division, where they face Prince Centino, Vincent Balucos, Dwyane Bawiga, Yurham Edulan and Armik Serillo.

Centino, meanwhile, leads the title chase in the boys’ 14-and-U class of the tournament supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf & Sports and Palawan Group of Companies, which also features Sherwin Gom-Os, Bawiga and Edulan.

In the youngest boys’ division, Edrhean Sumalpong and Nash Diaz are set for a keen battle in the 12-and-U class, with Luke Digal, Kier Mondejar and a host of other hopefuls ready to challenge the early favorites.

Bogo City’s Etha Seno headlines the girls’ 16-and-U field as she seeks another leg victory against Kyth Solis, Francesh Navarrez, Bless Labadisos, Ma. Juleah Caña, Alexa Manahan, Rian Daguipa and Bulado.

Seno is also tipped to contend for the girls’ 14-and-U crown, but faces stiff opposition from Aizelle Libonfacil, Navarrez, Labadisos and Manahan.

Libonfacil looms as the player to beat in the girls’ 12-and-U division, although the younger field is expected to provide its share of surprises as the tournament unfolds.

Doubles titles in the boys’ and girls’ 14-and-U and 18-and-under divisions will also be contested, adding another layer of competition to the ranking event. (Pool story)