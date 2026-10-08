^

Sports

Palawan juniors tennis returns to Mindanao for two-week talent hunt

Philstar.com
October 8, 2026 | 11:12am
Palawan juniors tennis returns to Mindanao for two-week talent hunt

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s longest-running grassroots tennis talent-search returns to Mindanao for another two-week swing, with the Palawan Pawnshop Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships getting under way Thursday at the RGS and MIbang courts in Dipolog City.

The Group 2 tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Ranking, opened with action in four of the eight age-group divisions for boys and girls, with a fresh crop of prospects expected to emerge as established contenders battle to strengthen their rankings and build momentum on the national junior circuit.

The spotlight shifts to the premier boys’ 18-and-under division Friday, with Keyan Sarip, Christian Dalida, Glandy Tatad and Hazer Malicay leading separate title bids in a field that also includes Jayson Pañares, Ivan Romero, Sky Bacongga and Clark Abalo.

A similarly competitive cast is lined up in the girls’ 18-and-U class, where Joy Busig, Marlyn Mesiana, Julienne Aliser and Summer Regalado banner the field against Princess Pampula, Gifthea Sisi, Angelica Acido and Gabrielle Bulado.

With ranking points and momentum at stake, the contenders are expected to go all out in the two-week Mindanao swing, which moves to Pagadian City next week. For details and registration, contact tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The tournament is part of the long-running program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro to broaden the sport’s reach, discover promising players from the countryside and provide them with a pathway to higher-level competition and training.

Sarip, Tatad and Bacongga will also see action in the boys’ 16-and-U division, where they face Prince Centino, Vincent Balucos, Dwyane Bawiga, Yurham Edulan and Armik Serillo.

Centino, meanwhile, leads the title chase in the boys’ 14-and-U class of the tournament supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf & Sports and Palawan Group of Companies, which also features Sherwin Gom-Os, Bawiga and Edulan.

In the youngest boys’ division, Edrhean Sumalpong and Nash Diaz are set for a keen battle in the 12-and-U class, with Luke Digal, Kier Mondejar and a host of other hopefuls ready to challenge the early favorites.

Bogo City’s Etha Seno headlines the girls’ 16-and-U field as she seeks another leg victory against Kyth Solis, Francesh Navarrez, Bless Labadisos, Ma. Juleah Caña, Alexa Manahan, Rian Daguipa and Bulado.

Seno is also tipped to contend for the girls’ 14-and-U crown, but faces stiff opposition from Aizelle Libonfacil, Navarrez, Labadisos and Manahan.

Libonfacil looms as the player to beat in the girls’ 12-and-U division, although the younger field is expected to provide its share of surprises as the tournament unfolds.

Doubles titles in the boys’ and girls’ 14-and-U and 18-and-under divisions will also be contested, adding another layer of competition to the ranking event. (Pool story)

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic wins China Open

Djokovic wins China Open

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic won the China Open on Tuesday after his opponent Alex de Minaur retired from the final, extending an astonishing...
Sports
fbtw
Mertens stuns Gauff, faces Swiatek in China Open quarters

Mertens stuns Gauff, faces Swiatek in China Open quarters

18 hours ago
Elise Mertens beat a listless Coco Gauff, 6-3, 6-3, to seal her spot in the China Open quarterfinals, where she will...
Sports
fbtw
'Destined' Djokovic wins China Open, extending unbeaten record

'Destined' Djokovic wins China Open, extending unbeaten record

1 day ago
Tennis great Novak Djokovic credited his "never-die spirit" for carrying him to the 102nd title of his career as...
Sports
fbtw
History made in Nagoya

History made in Nagoya

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Now that the hostilities are over, it’s time to review the Philippine delegation’s performance at the Aichi-Nagoya...
Sports
fbtw
Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 days ago
They got a taste of glory. Now they want the whole thing. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
mWell puts mental health at center of UAAP community wellness

mWell puts mental health at center of UAAP community wellness

12 hours ago
 Mental health goes beyond the playing court – it affects students, athletes, alumni, coaches and supporters across...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa eyes back-to-back PGT victories in Pueblo

Ababa eyes back-to-back PGT victories in Pueblo

12 hours ago
Having snapped a two-year title drought, Jhonnel Ababa hopes to ride the momentum and growing confidence from his victory...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana dumps 31 as Tropang 5G crush Dyip

Oftana dumps 31 as Tropang 5G crush Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The TNT Tropang 5G returned to PBA Governors’ Cup action with a bang, flattening the Terrafirma Dyip, 116-92, Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Archers clip Eagles for second straight win

Archers clip Eagles for second straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
La Salle pulled away in the fourth quarter to shoot down the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 83-76, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with