Youth-veteran player combo key for Hotshots

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero (middle) looks on during the Hotshots' PBA Philippine Cup clash with the San Miguel beermen Wednesday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- The perfect mix of the youth and veteran plays will be a “very big” factor for the hungry Magnolia Hotshots squad in the PBA Philippine Cup, head coach Chito Victolero said.

Crucial plays by the young players and the veterans were in full display for the Hotshots’ come-from-behind, 98-95 overtime win against the San Miguel Beermen Wednesday evening.

After trailing by as much as 14 points, young guns Zavier Lucero, Peter Alfaro and Jerom Lastimosa hit big shots to slowly pull Magnolia out of the hole.

A jumper by Ian Sangalang pushed the Hotshots ahead, 86-85, in regulation, before San Miguel’s Juami Tiongson gave the Beermen an 87-86 lead.

But a split from the line by Lastimosa brought the game to overtime.

And in the extra five minutes, it was veteran floor general Mark Barroca who took over late.

Barroca hit two huge shots – both long 2-pointers – within the final minute to secure Magnolia’s third straight win in the All-Filipino conference.

After the game, Victolero underscored just how big of a factor the veteran and youth combination is.

“Our youth, the combination of the veteran and the youth, malaking factor sa amin. I told you naman before, these guys, si Zavier, Jerom, Aris [Dionisio] and Peter [Alfaro] will be a big factor for us this conference to support our veterans,” he said.

“And of course, Zavier is very consistent, Jerom’s very consistent. Down the stretch, we need the big shots of Paul [Lee] and big shots of Mark. It’s all about the team effort,” he added.

Lucero and Lastimosa led the way for Magnolia. The former had 24 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists, while the latter finished with 21 markers, five dimes and two boards.

“Kita naman natin yung bata, they can deliver in a crucial moment together with Zavier. It’s all about their mental, they’re mentally strong, they’re coming from this kind of game in college so alam na nila how to play in a very crucial game, crucial minutes of the game.”

Lucero, for his part, voiced gratitude for the opportunity to play big minutes.

“'I’m just grateful, you know, that I've been blessed with to be able to contribute, scoring or whatever. It’s as long as we come out with the W, that’s the most important part,” the energetic forward stressed.

“You know, I wouldn't be sitting here if guys didn't make plays on the stretch to make us win. It's a team sport. It's never just one but Yeah, all glory to God that I can do what I can do. Hopefully I can continue.”

Barroca, meanwhile, went without a field goal through regulation, shooting 0-of-7 from the floor before overtime. He finished with seven points on 2-of-10 shooting, but he had seven assists, three rebounds and four steals.

Victolero also lauded Ian Sangalang, who was able to “limit” June Mar Fajardo. While the eight-time Most Valuable Player Fajardo finished with a strong double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds, he made just six of his 17 field goal attempts.

Magnolia will be returning to action next Saturday, when they face the Phoenix Fuel Masters in Zamboanga.