Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

MANILA, Philippines -- Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship, which Malaysia's Jeneath Wong ruled in thrilling fashion at the Hoiana Shores Golf Club in Vietnam on Sunday.

Displaying the composure of a true champion, Wong carded a four-under 68, capping her final round with closing birdies to shoot a 68 and secure an 18-under 266 total — enough to stave off a resurgent Oh, who turned in a bogey-free 66 for a 267 aggregate.

Oh, the halfway leader, mounted a fierce comeback with three birdies in her last five holes, applying tremendous pressure on Wong. But the eventual winner showed nerves of steel, shaking off a run of three straight pars with a clutch birdie-birdie windup to clinch the crown, becoming the first Malaysian WAAP champion.

Sumin Hong, who also carded a 68, settled for third at 269.

Meanwhile, buried in joint 43rd after lackluster rounds of 74-70-74, Quintanilla finally hit her stride in the final round, igniting her charge with four birdies in her first six holes at the back nine. That hot start set the tone for a rousing finish, showcasing her ability to thrive under pressure.

A bogey on the par-5 No. 16 momentarily stalled her surge, but the Inayawan, Cebu native quickly regained momentum, stringing back-to-back birdies at the turn. However, the long holes continued to pose a challenge as she stumbled with another bogey on the par-5 No. 3.

She, however, also lost her rhythm on the short holes, bogeying Nos. 5 and 8, both par-3s, against a birdie on the sixth, leading to a 36-32 and a 286.

Though she finished 20 strokes behind eventual champion Wong, Quintanilla’s final-round brilliance underscored her ability to deliver in pressure-packed situations, leaving a strong impression despite falling out of early contention.

Meanwhile, fellow Cebuana Junia Gabasa struggled to sustain her own final-round charge, bogeying the opening hole and later carding a 72. She finished tied for 42nd with a 290 total.

The WAAP Championship, widely regarded as a stepping stone to future professional stardom, once again showcased the continent’s rising golf talents — with Quintanilla’s strong finish offering a glimpse of her potential on the big stage.

But the day undeniably belonged to Wong, whose remarkable victory not only etched her name in the tournament's history but also earned her coveted invitations to three of this year’s major championships – the AIG Women’s Open, the Evian Championship, and the Chevron Championship.