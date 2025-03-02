Tamaraws down Blue Eagles to stay unbeaten

FEU's Mikko Espartero (5) challenges the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball clash Sunday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University remained unscathed in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after fending off the gritty Ateneo Blue Eagles in four sets, 25-23, 32-30, 23-25, 25-15, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws had to dig deep in the first and second sets, battle a setback in the third, and erupted in the fourth frame to grab their fourth straight win in the season.

Mikko Espartero and Dryx Saavedra teamed up and poured in 21 points each. The former had 18 attacks, two blocks and a service ace, while the latter had 15 attacks, five blocks and a service ace.

Doula Ndongala had 10 points.

After a tight win in the first set, FEU saw an extended second set. They led late, 29-28, but back-to-back points by Ken Batas gave Ateneo the upper hand, 29-28.

But three straight points by the Tamaraws, capped by an off-the-block attack by Espartero and an attack error by Batas, gave the Morayta-based squad a 2-0 advantage.

Come the third set, the Blue Eagles were able to equalize as they turned a 20-21 deficit to a 24-21 lead after an Amil Pacinio off-the-block attack.

After Pacinio was blocked, Batas scored on a kill to put Ateneo on the board, 2-1.

But the Tamaraws were just too strong and built a 17-10 lead in the fourth set.

This was a lead they did not squander as Ndongala and Saavedra led the charge.

Chad Absin had seven points for FEU, while Jelord Talisayan chipped in six.

Benny Martinez had 17 excellent sets for the Tamaraws, with Ariel Cacao notching five of his own.

Batas powered Ateneo with 22 points, while Jett Gopio had 12. Brian Castro and Salarzon chipped in 12 and 10, respectively, with Lorenzo Gutierrez tossing up 20 excellent sets.

“Actually, nag-undergo ang team sa struggle these past few days. May mga nagkasakit talaga pero nevertheless, with the guidance ni Lord, tapos yung support sa amin, talagang ipinakita namin na kailangan namin itong game na ito kasi kung magpapabaya kami sayang ‘yung 3-0 standing namin,” FEU deputy coach Rene Dulay said.

The Tamaraws will look to maintain their spotless record on Wednesday when they match up with University of the East. Meanwhile, the 2-2 Ateneo will take on University of Santo Tomas on Sunday at the same venue.

In the first game of the day, La Salle shot down University of the Philippines in four sets, 23-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15.

After a loss to UST last week, the Green Spikers rediscovered their touch and bounced back to rise to 2-2, while UP dropped to its third straight loss at 1-3.

Noel Kampton came out blazing for the Taft-based squad with 21 points on 17 attacks and four aces along with 15 excellent receptions and seven digs. Rui Ventura added 14 points.

Olayekmi Raheem powered the Fighting Maroons with 18 markers,while Angelo Lagando had 11.

La Salle will face UE on Saturday next.