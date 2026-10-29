New NLEX C5 Northlink section toll-free until year-end

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can use the newly opened NLEX C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 Section 1A, which connects Quezon City and Valenzuela City, for free until the end of 2026.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the toll-free period as he led the opening of the road section on Thursday, October 29.

"As with other newly opened roads elsewhere, they are accommodating us while they still can. Passage here is free from now until the end of the year," Marcos said in Filipino.

The section links Mindanao Avenue in Valenzuela City to Quirino Highway in Quezon City. — Reports by Geraldine Santos